The theater phenomenon “Sleep No More” has announced an extension of its run, which was initially set to close on January 28. The adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” which introduced the immersive theater in New York City, will now have a new end date of February 25. This unexpected extension adds another chapter to the remarkable 13-year journey that began with its previews on March 7, 2011.

The show’s success, which has seen over 2 million attendees, was beyond the initial imagination of “Sleep No More’s” creative minds Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle.

“It’s had an incalculable impact on us all and will live on in our hearts, seep through our skin and sleep in the deepest parts of our imaginations,” the pair said in a joint statement.

One of the defining features of “Sleep No More” is its non-linear storytelling. The production invites theatergoers to explore five floors of the McKittrick Hotel freely, where scenes, tableaux, and scenarios unfold, immersing them in the world of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Audience members wear masks and maintain silence throughout the experience while opening drawers, pulling back curtains, and reading journals while following the performers.

Last Updated on December 8, 2023