Styx and Foreigner are set to join forces for their “Renegades & Juke Box Heroes” co-headlining tour. This marks a decade since these legendary rockers have hit the road together and will include special guest John Waite.
The tour, produced by Live Nation, is scheduled to kick off on June 11 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. They will then travel to other cities such as Toronto, Denver, Nashville, and Mansfield, before wrapping up in Sioux Falls on August 28 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
“To perform these next shows with our friends STYX and John Waite makes it even better,” Foreigner lead singer\ Kelly Hansen said in a statement. “I am so looking forward to spending many beautiful summer nights all around the country, full of great Classic Rock, music, and great friends.”
General tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time, and fans can take advantage of exclusive pre-sales starting Tuesday, December 5, at 10 a.m. local time on Foreigneronline.com and StyxWorld.com. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets from Monday, December 4, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, December 7, at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment via Live Nation.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Styx & Foreigner | Renegades & Juke Box Tour Dates 2024
Tue 6/11 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena
Wed 6/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center
Fri 6/14 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
Sat 6/15 – Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tue 6/18 – Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wed 6/19 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP
Fri 6/21 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat 6/22 – Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tue 6/25 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Wed 6/26 – West Valley City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
Fri 6/28 – Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
Sat 6/29 – Concord, CA | Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sun 6/30 – Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Fri 7/12 – Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater
Sat 7/13 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
Mon 7/15 – Charleston, SC | Credit One Stadium
Wed 7/17 – Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Fri 7/19 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat 7/20 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue 7/23 – Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed 7/24 – Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live
Fri 7/26 – Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center
Sun 7/28 – Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Tue 7/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC
Wed 7/31 – Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake
Fri 8/2 – Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center
Sat 8/3 – Bangor, ME | Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sun 8/4 – Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion
Fri 8/16 – Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater
Sat 8/17 – Huntsville, AL | Orion Amphitheater
Tue 8/20 – Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB
Wed 8/21 – Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Fri 8/23 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
Sat 8/24 – Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Mon 8/26 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha
Wed 8/28 – Sioux Falls, SD | Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Last Updated on December 4, 2023
