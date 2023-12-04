Styx and Foreigner are set to join forces for their “Renegades & Juke Box Heroes” co-headlining tour. This marks a decade since these legendary rockers have hit the road together and will include special guest John Waite.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, is scheduled to kick off on June 11 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. They will then travel to other cities such as Toronto, Denver, Nashville, and Mansfield, before wrapping up in Sioux Falls on August 28 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

“To perform these next shows with our friends STYX and John Waite makes it even better,” Foreigner lead singer\ Kelly Hansen said in a statement. “I am so looking forward to spending many beautiful summer nights all around the country, full of great Classic Rock, music, and great friends.”

General tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time, and fans can take advantage of exclusive pre-sales starting Tuesday, December 5, at 10 a.m. local time on Foreigneronline.com and StyxWorld.com. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets from Monday, December 4, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, December 7, at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment via Live Nation.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Styx & Foreigner | Renegades & Juke Box Tour Dates 2024

Tue 6/11 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

Wed 6/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

Fri 6/14 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

Sat 6/15 – Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue 6/18 – Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed 6/19 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

Fri 6/21 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat 6/22 – Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue 6/25 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Wed 6/26 – West Valley City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Fri 6/28 – Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Sat 6/29 – Concord, CA | Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sun 6/30 – Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Fri 7/12 – Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater

Sat 7/13 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Mon 7/15 – Charleston, SC | Credit One Stadium

Wed 7/17 – Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri 7/19 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat 7/20 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue 7/23 – Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed 7/24 – Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

Fri 7/26 – Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center

Sun 7/28 – Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue 7/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wed 7/31 – Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri 8/2 – Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center

Sat 8/3 – Bangor, ME | Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sun 8/4 – Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion

Fri 8/16 – Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater

Sat 8/17 – Huntsville, AL | Orion Amphitheater

Tue 8/20 – Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB

Wed 8/21 – Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Fri 8/23 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Sat 8/24 – Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Mon 8/26 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha

Wed 8/28 – Sioux Falls, SD | Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

