Styx and Foreigner are set to join forces for their “Renegades & Juke Box Heroes” co-headlining tour. This marks a decade since these legendary rockers have hit the road together and will include special guest John Waite. 

The tour, produced by Live Nation, is scheduled to kick off on June 11 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. They will then travel to other cities such as Toronto, Denver, Nashville, and Mansfield, before wrapping up in Sioux Falls on August 28 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. 

“To perform these next shows with our friends STYX and John Waite makes it even better,” Foreigner lead singer\ Kelly Hansen said in a statement. “I am so looking forward to spending many beautiful summer nights all around the country, full of great Classic Rock, music, and great friends.”

General tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time, and fans can take advantage of exclusive pre-sales starting Tuesday, December 5, at 10 a.m. local time on Foreigneronline.com and StyxWorld.com. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets from Monday, December 4, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, December 7, at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment via Live Nation.

Fans can also score tickets to Styx and Foreigner by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below: 

Styx & Foreigner | Renegades & Juke Box Tour Dates 2024

Tue 6/11   –  Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena                        

Wed 6/12  –  Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center                

Fri 6/14  – Toronto, ON |  Budweiser Stage                         

Sat 6/15   –  Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre          

Tue 6/18   –  Maryland Heights, MO |  Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 

Wed 6/19  – Rogers, AR  | Walmart AMP                              

Fri 6/21   –  Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion                      

Sat 6/22   –  Woodlands, TX  |  The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 

Tue 6/25   –  Denver, CO |   Ball Arena                             

Wed 6/26  – West Valley City, UT |  USANA Amphitheatre             

Fri 6/28  –  Anaheim, CA  |  Honda Center                             

Sat 6/29  – Concord, CA  | Toyota Pavilion at Concord          

Sun 6/30  –  Bend, OR |  Hayden Homes Amphitheater       

Fri 7/12  – Nashville, TN  |  Ascend Amphitheater                    

Sat 7/13  –  Charlotte, NC  |  PNC Music Pavilion                     

Mon 7/15  – Charleston, SC  | Credit One Stadium                 

Wed 7/17  – Alpharetta, GA  |  Ameris Bank Amphitheatre           

Fri 7/19 – West Palm Beach, FL |  iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre    

Sat 7/20 – Tampa, FL  | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 

Tue 7/23 – Holmdel, NJ  | PNC Bank Arts Center               

Wed 7/24 – Bristow, VA  | Jiffy Lube Live                                 

Fri 7/26 – Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center                       

Sun 7/28 –  Camden, NJ  |  Freedom Mortgage Pavilion      

Tue 7/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC          

Wed 7/31 – Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake                

Fri 8/2 – Mansfield, MA |  Xfinity Center                                

Sat 8/3 –  Bangor, ME |  Maine Savings Amphitheater          

Sun 8/4 – Gilford, NH |  BankNH Pavilion     

Fri 8/16 – Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater     

Sat 8/17 – Huntsville, AL |  Orion Amphitheater    

Tue 8/20 – Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB 

Wed 8/21 – Raleigh, NC  |  Coastal Credit Union Music Park  

Fri 8/23 – Cincinnati, OH  |  Riverbend Music Center                  

Sat 8/24 – Tinley Park, IL  |  Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre             

Mon 8/26  –  Omaha, NE |  CHI Health Center Omaha             

Wed 8/28 – Sioux Falls, SD | Denny Sanford PREMIER Center     

Last Updated on December 4, 2023

