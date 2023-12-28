As the year draws to a close, so does the run of several Broadway and Off-Broadway productions in the heart of NYC. Whether you are a theater enthusiast or looking for a memorable night, now is the time to catch some of these shows before they take their final bows.
December 30, 2023
1. “I NEED THAT” at American Airlines Theatre
Written by: Theresa Rebeck, Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel
Cast Includes: Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, Ray Anthony Thomas
Synopsis: Sam, a recluse surrounded by his treasures, faces eviction and must confront the line between trash and treasure.
2. “SOME LIKE IT HOT” at Sam S. Shubert Theatre
Book by: Matthew López, Amber Ruffin, Music by Marc Shaiman, Lyrics by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
Directed by: Casey Nicholaw
Cast Include:s Christian Brole, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks
Synopsis: Set in Prohibition-era Chicago, this tale follows two musicians on the run, seeking refuge in a swinging big band.
December 31, 2023
3. “ARCADIA” at West End Theatre
Written by: Tom Stoppard, Directed by Eric Tucker
Cast Includes: Alan Altschuler, Lisa Birnbaum, Shaun Taylor Corbett
Synopsis: Tom Stoppard’s exploration of mathematics, romance, and Lord Byron in an English country home in 1809.
4. “THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA” at LCT @ The Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater
Book, Music, and Lyrics by: Michael John LaChiusa, Directed by Graciela Daniele
Cast Includes: Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa
Synopsis: Anuncia tends to her garden, reflecting on her life in Juan Perón’s Argentina and paying homage to the women who shaped her.
5. “THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME” at York Theatre Company @ The Theater at St. Jean’s
Book and Lyrics by: Laurence Holzman and Felicia Needleman, Music by Kyle Rosen
Directed by: Don Stephenson
Cast Includes Farah Alvin, Dana Costello, Scott Cote
Synopsis: Explores the real-life psychological phenomenon where tourists in Israel grapple with their biblical alter egos, creating an outrageous romp that ultimately reveals a tale of hope and modern-day miracles.
6. “MAKE ME GORGEOUS” at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s
Written and Directed by: Donald “Donnie” Horn
Cast Includes: Wade McColluum
Synopsis: The incredible true story of Kenneth Marlowe, a trailblazer in LGBTQ history with various roles in life.
7. “SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL” at Theater 555
Book by: Jonathan Rockefeller, Music and Lyrics by Tom Kitt, Helen Park, Nate Edmonson
Directed by: Jonathan Rockefeller
Cast Includes: Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and more
Synopsis: Join your favorite Sesame Street characters in their own musical, starring themselves.
8. “TRANSLATIONS” at Irish Repertory Theatre
Written by: Brian Friel, Directed by Doug Hughes
Cast Includes: Raffi Barsoumian, Owen Campbell, Rufus Collins
Synopsis: Set in 1833 Ireland, tensions rise as Royal Engineers arrive to “standardize” Gaelic name places by translating them into English.
January 1, 2023
9. “MADWOMEN OF THE WEST” at Actors Temple Theatre
Written by: Sandra Tsing Loh, Directed by Thomas Caruso
Cast Includes: Caroline Aaron, Marilu Henner, Melanie Mayron
Synopsis: A hilarious tale unfolds as friends gather for a birthday brunch, and tempers flare when a long-estranged celebrity friend crashes the party.
10. “SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY” at AMT Theater
Book by: Zoe Ann Jordan; Music and Lyrics by: Anthony De Angelis and Patrick Spencer; Directed by: Stephanie Rosenberg
Cast Includes: Adam Parbhoo, Jill Owen, Donnell Johnson (Voiceover)
Synopsis: A boundary-pushing parody capturing the events of the first Saw movie, offering a comedic take on love and fluidity.
11. “DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW” at Orpheum Theatre
Written by: Rachel Bloom, Directed by Seth Barrish
Cast Includes: Rachel Bloom
Synopsis: Rachel Bloom brings a one-woman musical comedy that hilariously avoids exploring the ever-present specter of death.
12. “DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS” at New World Stages Stage 5
Written by: Gordon Greenberg, Steve Rosen, Directed by Gordon Greenberg
Cast Includes: Jordan Boatman, Arnie Burton, James Daly
Synopsis: A comedic twist on the classic tale of Count Dracula as he navigates the treacherous mountains of Transylvania.
13. “EMERGENCE” at The Pershing Square Signature Center/Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre
Created by: Patrick Olson
Featuring: vocalists, musicians, and dancers
Synopsis: A deeply original performance combining music, spoken word, psychedelia, and immersive video imagery to explore the human experience.
14. “WALK ON THROUGH: CONFESSIONS OF A MUSEUM NOVICE” at Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space / Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater
Book, Music, and Lyrics by: Gavin Creel, Directed by Linda Goodrich
Cast Includes: Gavin Creel, Sasha Allen, Madeline Benson
Synopsis: Gavin Creel takes audiences on a journey through the world of museums in this humorous and insightful musical.
January 13, 2024
15. “DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA” at Lucille Lortel Theatre
Written by: John Patrick Shanley, Directed by Jeff Ward
Cast Includes: Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott
Synopsis: Follow two desperate people in the Bronx, Danny and Roberta, as they navigate the line between destruction and transcendence.
