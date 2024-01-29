Grammy Award-winning artist André 3000, widely known for his contributions to the hip-hop duo OutKast, has announced a much-anticipated tour in support of his debut solo album, New Blue Sun. André 3000 will be accompanied by the musical talents of Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, Deantoni Parks, Diego Gaeta, Matthewdavid, V.C.R, Diego Gaeta, Jesse Peterson, and Mia Doi Todd.

The “New Blue Sun Live” Tour is slated to begin on January 29 in Brooklyn, New York, at Crown Hill Theatre – followed by a three-day residency at Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City.

Following the residency, André 3000 and his band will make stops in major cities such as Detroit, MI, Chicago, Atlanta, and San Francisco. The grand finale of the tour will be a five-night run at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles from March 5 until March 9.

The tour comes on the heels of André 3000’s debut solo album, New Blue Sun, released in November of the previous year. The album made an immediate impact on the music scene, with its opening track, “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time,” making Billboard chart history. The song secured its place as the longest-ever track to crack the Hot 100.

To secure your spot at the “New Blue Sun Live” tour, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of “New Blue Sun Live” tour dates can be found below:

“New Blue Sun Live” Tour Dates

01/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Crown Hill Theatre

01/31 – New York, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Club (8:00 p.m.)

01/31 – New York, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Club (10:30 p.m.)

02/01 – New York, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Club (8:00 p.m.)

02/01 – New York, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Club (10:30pm)

02/02 – New York, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Club (8:00 p.m.)

02/02 – New York, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Club (10:30 p.m.)

02/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church

02/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church

02/08 – Detroit, MI @ Cliff Bell’s

02/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Chapel at Masonic Temple (7:00 p.m.)

02/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Chapel at Masonic Temple (10:00 p.m.)

02/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/13 – Chicago, IL @ 1357 N Elston

02/15 – Chicago, IL @ Garfield Park Conservatory (7:00 p.m.)

02/15 – Chicago, IL @ Garfield Park Conservatory (9:00 p.m.)

02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

02/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent (7:00 p.m.)

02/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent (9:00 p.m.)

02/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

02/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

02/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

03/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

03/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

03/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

03/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

03/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

03/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever