The Killers announced an eight-night residency in Las Vegas, where they will perform their iconic debut album, Hot Fuss, in its entirety. Marking the 20th anniversary of the record, the band is set to perform for audiences at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from August 14 to 30.

Hot Fuss, released two decades ago, marked a turning point in The Killers’ career. The album features iconic tracks such as “Mr. Brightside,” “Somebody Told Me,” and “All These Things That I’ve Done.” The Las Vegas Residency will offer the first opportunity for The Killers to deliver Hot Fuss in its entirety on stage.

The band’s upcoming tour schedule includes appearances at major festivals like Boston Calling and Governors Ball. Additionally, they are set to embark on a U.K. tour where they are scheduled to make stops in Manchester, Glasgow and London.

A Live Nation ticket presale is scheduled for Friday, January 26. The general public will have their chance to grab tickets on Saturday, January 27. Fans can check out The Killer’s official website for additional information.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

The Killers 2024 Tour Dates

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

06/08 – Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/12 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

06/14 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

06/15 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

06/18 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live Arena

06/19 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live Arena

06/21 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live Arena

06/22 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live Arena

06/25 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/26 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/27 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

07/04 – London, UK @ The O2

07/05 – London, UK @ The O2

07/07 – London, UK @ The O2

07/08 – London, UK @ The O2

07/10 – London, UK @ The O2

07/11 – London, UK @ The O2

08/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace ^

08/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace ^

08/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace ^

08/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace ^

08/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace ^

08/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace ^

08/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace ^

08/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace ^

^ = performing Hot Fuzz