Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Brandy Clark will travel across the U.S. with a new set of tour dates this spring.

The upcoming trek follows her previously-announced co-headlining dates with Hayes Carll. On March 1, she’ll embark on the solo journey throughout the southern regions of the country, kicking things off on March 1 at Miami’s Cayamo Cruise. Then, she’ll appear in cities such as Fall River, Cleveland, Louisville, Birmingham, Atlanta, Charlottesville, and Alexandria, Virginia, before wrapping-up on March 27 in Wilkesboro, North Carolina at MerleFest.

The upcoming tour will serve as an extension of Clark’s self-titled album released the previous year – produced by the acclaimed Brandi Carlile. Clark rounded-out 2023 by earning five Grammy nominations, including a nod for Best Americana Album.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, February 1 with the code “SPOTLIGHT,” followed by a general on-sale on Friday, February 2, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Clark’s official website. In addition to primary ticket outlets, concertgoers can score a spot to Clark’s tour by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of Clark’s tour dates can be found below:

Brandy Clark’s 2024 Spring Tour Dates

03/01-03/08 — Miami, FL @ Cayamo Cruise

03/14 — Phoenixville, PA @ The Colonial Theatre*

03/15 — Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater*

03/16 — Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall*

03/17 — Waterville, ME @ Waterville Opera House*

03/19 — Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts*

03/21 — Northampton, MA @ Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity*

03/22 — Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts of Homer*

03/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall*

03/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club*

03/27 — Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre*

03/28 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Ludlow Garage*

03/29 — Louisville, KY @ Bomhard Theater*

04/11 — Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

04/12 — Philadelphia, MS @ Ellis Theater

04/13 — Hattiesburg, MS @ Saenger Theater

04/16 — Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre

04/18 — Decatur, AL @ Princess Theatre

04/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/20 — Macon, GA @ Capitol Theatre Macon

04/23 — Wilmington, NC @ Brooklyn Arts Center

04/24 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

04/25 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

04/27 — Wilkesboro, NC @ MerleFest

* = w/ Hayes Carll