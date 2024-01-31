Drag queen superstar Trixie Mattel will join the “Gwyneth Goes Skiing” production for a limited encore run in London.

The musical, which is a reimagining of the 2016 skiing accident between Gwyneth Paltrow and an optometrist, first opened at the Pleasance Theatre in December 2023. The production sold-out during its initial run and returned to the stage on January 30, set to run through February 16.

Currently, Linus Karp is playing Paltrow and Joseph Martin is Terry Sanderson, while RuPaul’s Drag Race All Star Mattel will appear in a filmed segment as Paltrow’s mother, Blythe Danner. Mattel, known for her exaggerated makeup, and camp-style clothes, is also a comedian and singer-songwriter hailing from Milwaukee. Mattel isn’t the only RuPaul’s star involved; singer and songwriter Leland, known for his work on the show, will add his musical touch.

During the trial for the accident, which took place last year, Sanderson claimed injuries, including a concussion, four broken ribs, and a brain injury, seeking $3.1 million in compensation. Paltrow counter-sued for a mere $1 and attorney fees, insisting that Sanderson was at fault.

Find tickets to “Gwyneth Goes Skiing” via the production’s official website.