English rock band Bush is celebrating their 30th anniversary with a compilation album and an extensive North American headlining tour. ‘Bush – Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour’ will make stops in 32 cities in summer.

Kicking-off July 26 in Bend, Oregon, the tour will head to major cities including Denver, Toronto, Boston, Hollywood, Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles on September 15. Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox will join the band on all dates, with additional guests to be announced at a later date.

The recently released Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 album is Bush’s first-ever greatest hits collection. It features 21 tracks spanning nearly 30 years—from their breakthrough hit “Everything’s Zen” to their latest single “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere,” which is already within the Top 20 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Prior to the release of the compilation album this past November, frontman Gavin Rossdale described to People how he once thought about the greatest hits, and how it changed in time.

“I thought that it would be considered a swan song, or a sign you’re taking your foot off the gas and moving to Monaco to grow grapes or something,” he said. “I completely changed my opinion about [a greatest hits record] because I really got into the concept of just compiling the legacy. “It’s a really amazing stretch of time to be given the thrill of making music.”

Currently, Bush consists of Rossdale (vocals, guitar), Chris Traynor (guitar), Corey Britz (bass) and Nik Hughes (drums). Bush dropped their debut album Sixteen Stone in 1994 and delivered ten albums along with the latest collection throughout their musical journey. They have become one of the biggest rock bands in the industry, selling more than 24 million records and garnered over 1 billion streams on the back of hits like “Glycerine” and “Comedown.” The six-time multi-platinum band garnered a nomination for Grammy Awards, and won American Music Awards, as well as MTV Video Music Awards.

Bush – Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour Dates

7/26, Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7/27, Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

7/29, Great Falls, MT Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena – Montana State Fair

7/31, West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

8/1, Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/3, La Crosse, WI Copeland Park

8/4, Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/6, Cedar Rapids, IA McGrath Amphitheatre

8/7, Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/9, Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

8/10, Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park

8/13, Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion

8/14, Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

8/16, Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/17, Lewiston, NY Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

8/19, Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

8/21, Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

8/23, Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

8/24, Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

8/26, Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/27, Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

8/29, Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

8/30, Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live

9/1, Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Par

9/4, San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum

9/5, Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

9/7, Durant, OK Choctaw Casino

9/8, Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

9/11, Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

9/13, San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

9/14, Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/15, Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre