The “Fancy” rapper Iggy Azalea first arrived on the scene in 2013. Now, 10 years later, she’s decided to shift her focus from music to other creative outlets.

This week, the star seemingly announced her retirement from music in a lengthy statement posted on X. She noted that she has “always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life.”

“I know a lot of people have this idea that I was ‘bullied away from music’ and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything! ” Azalea said. “In fact, I’m too stubborn. I think I’ve even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don’t like being viewed as someone who quits.”

This is gonna be long….

so only bother reading if you love me.

(If you still bother anyway you’re a weirdo who has been warned. 🤷‍♀️😂) I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life.

For a long time I used music to deliver my big… — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 3, 2024

Azalea last delivered her third studio record The End of an Era in 2021 and was set to complete a forthcoming not-yet-titled album. However, she shared that she’s decided to move in a different direction, writing that “I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about songwriting.”

“That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album,” Azalea continued. “It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it. I feel really happy & passionate in my day to day life when my [mind’s] focused on that and so I want to stick to what’s undeniably best for me.”

While Azalea has certainly been known for her music — which helped launched her to stardom with hits like “Black Widow” with Rita Ora and “Problem” with Ariana Grande — she’s also dabbled in other creative outlets, including directing music videos, signing-on with a modeling agency, and delivering poetry and photography with fans.

“[Can’t] wait to start sharing some of the things I’ve been involved in creating & hoping you’ll see my quirk & humor in anything I touch!” Azalea said.

Last Updated on January 5, 2024