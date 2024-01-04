Joe Bonsall, the renowned tenor singer for The Oak Ridge Boys, has announced his retirement from touring after a 50-year career. Bonsall’s departure from the road is attributed to an ongoing health issue – a neuromuscular disorder that has progressively impacted his ability to walk.

Bonsall’s journey with The Oak Ridge Boys began in 1973 when he left The Keystones gospel group to join the Country Music Hall of Fame ensemble. The quartet achieved more than a dozen No. 1 Hot Country Song hits, including the 1981 hit “Elvira,” which garnered them one of their five Grammy wins.

“It has just gotten too difficult,” Bonsall acknowledged. “It has been a great 50 years, and I am thankful to all the Oak Ridge Boys band crew and staff for the constant love and support shown to me through it all. I will never forget, and for those of you who have been constantly holding me up in prayer, I thank you and ask for you to keep on praying.”

Ben James, a 27-year-old known for his work with Doyle Lawson and Dailey & Vincent, steps into the role of tenor singer for the upcoming farewell tour. In his introduction of James, Bonsall reassured fans that the transition would bring a fresh sound to the group, noting: “His sound is different than mine, but he brings a ton of talent to the table!” Before joining The Oak Ridge Boys, James had worked with Doyle Lawson’s band Quicksilver and Dailey & Vincent’s band.

The passing of the torch from Bonsall to James occurred during The Oak Ridge Boys’ Farewell Tour, where Bonsall performed his final show on December 17, 2023. James made his debut with the group on December 30.

The Oak Ridge Boys had earlier announced their Farewell Tour in September 2023. Despite Bonsall’s absence, the group is set to continue the tour in 2024.

A complete list of dates for The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell tour can be found below:

The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour

Jan 20: The Grand 1894 Opera House – Galveston, Texas

Jan. 21: The Grand 1894 Opera House – Galveston, Texas

Feb. 2: Boot Barn Hall (Gainesville) – Gainesville, Ga.

Feb. 11: San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, Texas

Feb. 29: Florida Strawberry Festival 2024 – Plant City, Fla.

March 2: Montgomery Performing Arts Centre – Montgomery, Ala.

March 15: Foxwoods Resort Casino – Ledyard, Conn.

March 16: American Music Theatre – Lancaster, Pa.

March 17: American Music Theatre – Lancaster, Pa.

March 23: Sugar Creek Casino – Hinton, Okla.

April 4: Oxford Performing Arts Center – Oxford, Ala.

April 5: City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium – Morganton, N.C.

April 6: Alabama Theatre North – Myrtle Beach, S.C.

April 10: Clay County Agricultural Fair – Green Cove Springs, Fla.

May 17: Peoples Bank Theatre – Marietta, Ohio

May 18: The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour – Defiance, Ohio

June 7: Hartville Kitchen – Hartville, Ohio

June 8: Hartville Kitchen – Hartville, Ohio

Sept. 15: Kansas State Fair – Hutchinson, Kansas

