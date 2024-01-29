Rising to fame as part of the hip hop group Migos — alongside Quavo and the late Takeoff — Offset is now gearing up for his first headlining run, dubbed the “Set It Off Tour.” The rapper’s solo trek kicks off in March, visiting 17 cities throughout North America in support of his 2023 studio album of the same title with the tour.

The Grammy-nominated musician will start touring from The Fillmore in Philadelphia on March 10, then perform in New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston and more until closing it in his hometown of Atlanta at Coca-Coca Roxy on April 10.

“’Set It Off’ is more than a phrase, it’s a vibe we’re creating together,” Offset said regarding the tour. “This tour is not just a series of concerts, it’s a journey into my mind. I’m ready to hit the road on my first solo headlining tour, bringing the heat and most importantly, giving the fans a new way to experience my music.”

Offset established his solo career with his debut album Father of 4 in 2019. He was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance with the “Clout” track featuring Cardi B.

He dropped his sophomore solo LP, Set It Off, in October 2023. The fresh record featured the former Migos collaboration with some of rap music’s heavyweights, including Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B and Latto.

Fans can score their tickets by visiting Offset’s official site or secondary marketplaces like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

View Offset’s complete tour schedule below:

Offset “Set It Off” Tour Dates

Sun Mar 10 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Mar 12 | Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Mar 14 | New York, NY | Palladium Times Square

Fri Mar 15 | Boston, MA | Citizens House of Blues Boston

Sun Mar 17 | Toronto, ON | HISTORY

Tue Mar 19 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Mar 20 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Fri Mar 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s

Sat Mar 23 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed Mar 27 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

Fri Mar 29 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium

Sat Mar 30 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

Mon Apr 01 | Anaheim, CA | House of Blues Anaheim

Wed Apr 03 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

Fri Apr 05 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom

Sun Apr 07 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center

Wed Apr 10 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy