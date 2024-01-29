Rock legends Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are reprising their “Freaks on Parade” tour this summer with new gigs across the U.S.

The “Freaks on Parade” tour will feature the same lineup, with support from Ministry and Filter. The new shows will kick-off on August 20 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, followed by gigs in Syracuse, Charlotte, Austin, Milwaukee, and Saint Paul. They’ll appear at venues along the way like Maryland Heights’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, and The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands before wrapping-up in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena on September 18.

Presale tickets head on sale Wednesday, January 31 at 10 a.m. with the code SPOTLIGHT via the artists’ official websites, followed by a general on sale Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can use the code TICKETNEWS to obtain a free membership and avoid service fees.

Zombie and Cooper, both known for their elaborate on-stage performances, are touring in support of new music. In 2023, Cooper dropped Road, while Zombie released The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy in 2021.

See the pair’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Alice Cooper & Rob Zombie | Freaks on Parade Tour 2024

08/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/22 – West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/24 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

08/25 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

08/28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/30 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/31 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

09/01 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/03 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

09/04 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

09/06 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/07 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/08 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

09/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/14 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/15 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

09/18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena