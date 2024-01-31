The metalheads of Nothing More and Wage War are heading-out on a co-headlining tour across the U.S.

The trek is slated to kick-off on April 16 in Charlotte, North Carolina, followed by gigs in Kansas City, Grand Rapids, and Albuquerque. Along the way, they’ll also appear at venues like Kemba Live in Columbus, Austin’s Stubbs, and San Diego’s Observatory Northpark before wrapping-up at the Castle Theatre in Bloomington, Illinois on May 18.

Veil of Maya and Sleep Theory will provide support.

Tickets head on sale January 31 with the code “SPOTLIGHT,” followed by a general on sale Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. local time via Nothing More’s official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Nothing More will be touring in support of 2023’s SPIRITS, which featured the track “BEST TIMES” with Lacey Sturm. They also just dropped the single “IF IT DOESN’T HURT” earlier this month.

Wage War last released Manic in 2021, producing hits like the title track, “Circle the Drain,” and “High Horse.”

See the pair’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Nothing More & Wage War | 2024 Tour Dates

04/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

04/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Avalon Brewing Company

04/18 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

04/20 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

04/22 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park (outdoor)

04/24 – Riverside, CA @ RMA

04/25 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory Northpark (No Wage War)

04/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ REVEL

04/30 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

05/01 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

05/03 – Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center

05/04 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

05/05 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro

05/07 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

05/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

05/10 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

05/11 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live (No Wage War)

05/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (No Wage War)

05/14 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVA

05/15 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Egyptian Room

05/18 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre (No Wage War)