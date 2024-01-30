Peter Morgan’s play “Patriots” is set to make its Broadway debut during the 2024 season. The limited 12-week engagement is set to explore Vladimir Putin’s rise to power in post-Soviet Russia – featuring performances by Michael Stuhlbarg and Will Keen.

Scheduled to commence on April 1 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre with an official opening night on April 22, “Patriots” is poised to be a highlight of the Broadway calendar this season.

Under the directorial expertise of Tony nominee and Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold, “Patriots” is returning to Broadway after nearly two decades. The play premiered in 2022 at London’s Almeida Theatre, followed by a transfer to the Noël Coward Theatre for a West End engagement.

Stuhlbarg will take on the role of Boris Berezovsky, the billionaire who initially supports Putin’s political ascent, only to find himself in a conflict as the Russian leader’s power threatens his own reign. Keen, an original London cast member and Olivier Award winner, reprises his role as Putin. Joining them is Luke Thallon as Roman Abramovich.

“For 20 years, Peter Morgan has pioneered a new mode of storytelling to illuminate our world,” producer Sonia Friedman said in a statement, adding, “‘Patriots’ is his most urgent and essential play to date—an incisive deep-dive into 30 years of Russia’s past in search of its horrifying and harrowing present, something that should concern us all.”

The creative team behind “Patriots” includes set designer Miriam Buether, co-costume designers Deborah Andrews and Miriam Buether, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer and composer Adam Cork, movement director Polly Bennett, and projection designer Ash J Woodward. Casting is handled by Jim Carnahan, with TT Partners serving as the production’s general manager.

