Skeletal Remains, the powerhouse death metal band, is gearing up to celebrate the release of their forthcoming fifth studio album, “Fragments Of The Ageless,” set to drop on March 8. To mark this monumental occasion, Skeletal Remains is embarking on a series of four exclusive record-release shows.

Morta Skuld will be joining them on this journey, delivering a Dying Remains set and Oxygen Destroyer, accompanied by a roster of special guests on select dates.

“And with that, we announce these exclusive album release shows, which will include some of these songs being played live for the first time,” said Skeletal Remains in a recent post. “Joining us will be our friends in Morta Skuld, playing a very special Dying Remains set and Oxygen Destroyer.”

Skeletal Remains Record Release Shows

3/7 Santa Rosa, CA – Arlene Francis Center

3/8 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom (+ Kommand & Apparition)

3/9 Santa Ana, CA – La Santa (+ Upon Stone & Crematory Stench)

3/10 Las Vegas, NV – Sinwave

