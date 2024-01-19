The 502s, renowned as the “happiest band on Earth,” announced their anticipated “Great American Road Trip Tour.” The indie folk group is gearing up to bring their signature upbeat folk energy across 26 cities in North America in celebration of their upcoming self-titled album, slated for release on April 12.

In addition to the release of their new album, The 502s tour is set to start on April 12 at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and continue to wind through major cities such as Atlanta, GA, Nashville, TN, New York, NY, Boston, MA, Chicago, IL, Seattle, WA, and Los Angeles, CA before wrapping on up May 24 in Austin, TX at Scoot Inn.

The Great American Road Trip tour will feature support from Zach Seabaugh and Daniel Nunnelee.

Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, January 23, with an exclusive artist presale. Fans can sign up now at the the502s.com/tour/ for early access. Additional pre-sales will follow throughout the week, leading up to the general on sale, kicking off on Friday, January 26, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Fans can also secure their tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Great America Road Trip Tour Dates

Fri Apr 12 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live *

Sat Apr 13 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando *

Mon Apr 15 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre *

Tue Apr 16 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *

Wed Apr 17 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte *

Fri Apr 19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring *

Sat Apr 20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia *

Tue Apr 23 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza Powered By Verizon 5G *

Thu Apr 25 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston *

Sat Apr 27 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre *

Mon Apr 29 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter *

Tue Apr 30 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue *

Wed May 01 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s *

Fri May 03 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago *

Sun May 05 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus *

Tue May 07 – Denver, CO – Summit +

Fri May 10 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall +

Sat May 11 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre +

Sun May 12 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre +

Tue May 14 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore +

Thu May 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco +

Fri May 17 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego +

Sat May 18 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren +

Wed May 22 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall +

Thu May 23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston +

Fri May 24 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn +

+ = support from Zach Seabaugh

* = support from Daniel Nunnelee