The alt-rockers of Paramore called-off another round of upcoming festival appearances, adding to their recent bout of mysterious cancellations.

The Hayley Williams-fronted group was slated to appear at three festivals in March: Vive Latino in Mexico City, Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogata, and Sao Paulo’s Lollapalalooza Brazil. However, the band took to social media to announce they would no longer appear at the festivals and Kings of Leon will take their place, noting “Paramore thanks them and apologizes for any inconvenience.”

Paramore’s team ended the statement with a promise: “They will see you in the new era.”

This is the latest cancellation for the trio; earlier this month, they backed out of iHeartRadio’s ALTer Ego festival, where Fall Out Boy appeared in their place. Additionally, Paramore has been cryptic on their social media channels, deleting all former posts and removing their profile photo.

Even their website has seemingly been taken down; after visiting Paramore.net, users are met with a “404 Error Code.” Fans were left questioning the group’s future following an UPROXX interview where the band discussed a level of uncertainty after leaving their label.

While fans originally jumped to conclusions that the band was breaking-up due to the word “uncertainty,” Williams chimed in to note, “the only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community.” Farro echoed similar sentiments, saying, “”I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”

Paramore is slated to provide support on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour later this year, though no other tour dates have been announced at this time.