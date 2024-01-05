The rockers of Paramore have backed-out of their performance at this year’s iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Festival, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

The Hayley Williams-fronted group was set to perform at the event on January 13 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, however, they took to Instagram to share news that the performance would no longer go on as planned.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Paramore can no longer attend and perform at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 13,” the statement read, adding: “the band apologizes for any inconvenience.”

This is the latest string of events in Paramore’s cryptic social media presence; last month, the band wiped all of their social media clean, erasing all prior posts on Instagram and X. Even their website has seemingly been taken down; after visiting Paramore.net, users are met with a “404 Error Code.” Fans were left questioning the group’s future following an UPROXX interview where the band discussed a level of uncertainty after leaving their label.

Alternative fans don’t have to fret though, as the “Dance, Dance” singers of Fall Out Boy stepped-up as Paramore’s replacement. The group is slated to head out on a tour later this year in support of their recent album, So Much (For) Stardust.

“We are thrilled to join the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO lineup and celebrate our most recent album So Much (For) Stardust,” FOB said in a statement. “We are looking forward to closing out an incredible night of music in advance of our upcoming ‘So Much For (2our)Dust’ US concert run.”

FOB joins the previously-announced lineup, including The 1975, The Black Keys, Sum 41, Thirty Seconds to Mars, BUSH, Yellowcard, lovelytheband, and The Last Dinner Party. Fans can score tickets to this year’s ALTer Ego Festival by visiting iHeart.com. Tickets can also be found via MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

