Super Bowl LVIII is just around the corner, which means football fans are gearing up for the highly-anticipated NFL playoffs.

During the first round of playoffs, the No. 1 seeds — Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers — receive byes. In the AFC, the Bills will play the Steelers, the Chiefs will take on the Dolphins, and the Texans will go against the Browns. Meanwhile, the Cowboys and Packers are set to face-off in the NFC, along with the Lions vs. Rams and Buccaneers vs. Eagles.

See the schedule below:

NFC

No. 7 Green Bay Packers vs. No. 2 Dallas Cowboys

Jan. 14, 2024

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

January 14, 2024

No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

January 15, 2024

AFC

No. 5 Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans

January 13, 2024

No. 6 Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

January 13, 2024

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

January 14, 2024

Following the first round of games, four teams will head to the divisional round on January 20 and 21, with times set to be announced at a later date. In both the NFC and AFC, the 1-seed 49ers and Ravens will host the team with the lowest seed. The conference championships follow with two games on January 28.

Then, the AFC and NFC Championship winners will head to Super Bowl LVIII on February 11 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. R&B superstar Usher is set to perform the halftime show.

Last Updated on January 8, 2024