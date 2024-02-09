To celebrate their 24th anniversary, Mexican pop trio Belanova announced a round of tour dates across the U.S.
The 12-city “Vida en Rosa” tour kicks-off April 24 at the San Jose Civic, followed by gigs in San Diego, El Paso, Phoenix, Miami Beach, and Lake Buena Vista. They’ll appear at venues along the way like the Brooklyn Paramount in New York City, Inglewood’s YouTube Theatre, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, and Hildago’s Payne Arena before wrapping-up in Houston at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on June 23.
Tickets went on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. via Belanova’s official website. Fans can also purchase tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where TicketNews readers can obtain a free membership using the code TICKETNEWS here.
Hailing from Guadalajara, Belanova arrived on the scene in the early 2000s, garnering attention with chart-topping hits “Rosa Pastel” and “Por Ti.” The Grammy-nominated group are known for not only music, but for breaking societal norms with fashion and self-expression. They last released Viaje al Centro del Corazón in 2018.
Find a full list of Belanova’s upcoming tour dates below:
Belanova | Vida en Rosa Tour 2024
|Wed Apr 24
|San Jose, CA
|San Jose Civic
|Fri Apr 26
|Inglewood, CA
|YouTube Theater
|Sun Apr 28
|San Diego, CA
|Gallagher Square at Petco Park
|Thu May 08
|New York, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount
|Sat May 11
|Rosemont, IL
|Rosemont Theatre
|Fri May 24
|El Paso, TX
|El Paso County Coliseum
|Sun May 26
|Phoenix, AZ
|Arizona Financial Theatre
|Fri Jun 07
|Miami Beach, FL
|Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
|Sat Jun 08
|Lake Buena Vista, FL
|House of Blues
|Thu Jun 20
|Irving, TX
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|Fri Jun 21
|Hidalgo, TX
|Payne Arena
|Sun Jun 23
|Houston, TX
|Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
