To celebrate their 24th anniversary, Mexican pop trio Belanova announced a round of tour dates across the U.S.

The 12-city “Vida en Rosa” tour kicks-off April 24 at the San Jose Civic, followed by gigs in San Diego, El Paso, Phoenix, Miami Beach, and Lake Buena Vista. They’ll appear at venues along the way like the Brooklyn Paramount in New York City, Inglewood’s YouTube Theatre, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, and Hildago’s Payne Arena before wrapping-up in Houston at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on June 23.

Tickets went on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. via Belanova’s official website. Fans can also purchase tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where TicketNews readers can obtain a free membership using the code TICKETNEWS here.

Hailing from Guadalajara, Belanova arrived on the scene in the early 2000s, garnering attention with chart-topping hits “Rosa Pastel” and “Por Ti.” The Grammy-nominated group are known for not only music, but for breaking societal norms with fashion and self-expression. They last released Viaje al Centro del Corazón in 2018.

Find a full list of Belanova’s upcoming tour dates below:

Belanova | Vida en Rosa Tour 2024