“Purple Rain,” the iconic film that solidified Prince’s status as a cultural phenomenon, is set to make its debut on stage in 2025. The stage adaptation will premiere at the State Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota, marking a return to the late artist’s hometown.

With a powerhouse creative team at the helm, including playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, director Lileana Blain-Cruz, and producer Orin Wolf, Purple Rain is set to captivate audiences with its blend of music, drama, and the indelible legacy of Prince.

In a joint statement, NorthStar Group Chairman L Londell McMillan and Primary Wave Music Founder and CEO Larry Mestel expressed their excitement for the project, emphasizing the importance of launching the musical in Prince’s hometown.

“Prince talked about adapting Purple Rain for the stage for years. It’s only fitting that we launch this world premiere musical version in the city where it all began, Prince’s hometown, Minneapolis.”

As the creative team comes together to bring Purple Rain to life, anticipation is building for the unveiling of the cast. While details remain under wraps for now, the promise of a “pre-Broadway” engagement suggests that a larger audience will soon have the opportunity to experience “Purple Rain” firsthand.

