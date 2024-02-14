Poison’s frontman Bret Michaels is rolling up his sleeves for his solo touring festival once again. Following last year’s success, the musician will be joined by some of his fellow rockers at the second edition of the event, dubbed “Parti-Gras 2.0.”

The Live Nation-produced festival will host country singer Chris Janson, former Eagles member Don Felder, Twisted Sister lead singer Dee Snider and original Foreigner lead singer Lou Gramm, in addition to Michaels himself.

The six-show run is set to make stops in Burgettstown, PA; Alpharetta, GA; Clarkston, MI; and Holmdel, NJ, after kicking-off on July 12 in Noblesville, IN. The limited trek will wrap-up on August 31 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

The general on-sale begins February 16 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Michaels said in a statement that he guaranteed those festivals were a modern-day throwback to those epic tailgate bashes, overflowing with good vibes and nothing but positive energy.

“I created the Parti-Gras festivals first and foremost as a fan of music, bringing along friends, bands and hit songs,” he added. “I love it as a celebration of the music – no ego, just nothing but a good time. I like bringing fans up on the stage to sing…with the tough years we’ve been through, I wanted to bring the fans a night of having fun, singing big hit music, and I promise you that I really get into the details – all-killer hits, no filler.”

Each of the Parti-Gras 2.0 nights will feature the hit songs from “Your Mama Don’t Dance” and “Talk Dirty To Me” to “I Wanna Rock,” “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” and more through the performances of veteran musicians of Poison, Foreigner, Twisted Sister and Eagles.

Highlights from last year’s Parti-Gras dates submitted to Pollstar Boxoffice include a $304,222 gross at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, Michigan July 13, selling 9,958 tickets.

2024 Parti Gras Tour Dates

Friday, July 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Saturday, July 13 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Saturday, August 3 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Friday, August 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Friday, August 30 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Saturday, August 31 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion