It’s been 40 years since Live Aid, one of the most legendary concerts of all-time, graced the stage at London’s Wembley Stadium. Now, a “Climate Aid” concert is being planned to coincide with the anniversary of the legacy event.

According to The Mirror, Climate Aid is set to take place in January 2025, with one concert in Los Angeles and another in London. After the inaugural edition of the fest, the event will reprise itself every two years, the publication noted. At this time, there is no official date.

Robbie Williams and Rita Ora are rumored to appear at the show, while several more top industry icons were approached to perform, including pop’s Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Sia, and Ed Sheeran, indie-pop singer Billie Eilish, the rockers of U2, Imagine Dragons, The Eagles, and Bruce Springsteen, hip-hop’s The Weeknd, and EDM star Tiesto. More than 30 artists are reportedly in-talks with festival organizers.

Lee Connolly, ITV’s creative director, has reportedly been tapped to produce the festival, sources told The Mirror, where he’ll work alongside former BBC Radio broadcast director Paul Robinson and Island Records.

Alike Live Aid, which raised £100 million in funds for famine relief in Ethiopia in 1985, Climate Aid has will donate to an important cause: climate change. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to a new Climate Aid charity to help significantly reduce emissions and move to a low-carbon global economy.