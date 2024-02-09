Leaving his mark on Jamaican music’s popular genre of dancehall and reggae since the early 2000s, Sean Paul is now gearing up for his highly anticipated “Greatest Tour 2024.” The announcement of upcoming U.S. tour arrives on the heels of the influential artist’s recent tour dates across New Zealand and Australia earlier this year.

Sean Paul’s “Greatest Tour” kicks off on May 2 in Orlando, FL at House of Blues and concludes on June 16 in Charlotte at The Fillmore. The run includes 22 dates across the nation, making stops in Miami, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, Austin, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more.

It was 2000 when Sean Paul dropped his debut album Stage One. What brought him an international fame and success was his 2002 album Dutty Rock which also won Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2004. The artist’s chart-topping singles “Get Busy” and “Temperature” still maintain their ‘hit song’ effects, earning the singer titles of enduring hitmaker and reggae icon. He has collaborated with esteemed artists, as well, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Karol G, Manuel Turizo, Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, and Sia, showcasing his versatility and musical talent.

Sean Paul released his last album Scorcha in 2022, and received a nomination for Crossover Artist of the Year at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards last October.

Last week, he shared a music video for his first single of the year, “Greatest (Dutty Money Riddim).”

See the full schedule below:

Sean Paul – Greatest Tour Dates 2024

Thu May 02 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues Orlando

Fri May 03 — Miami, FL — The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Sun May 05 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue May 07 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion

Thu May 09 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

Fri May 10 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun May 12 — Washington, DC — Echostage

Tue May 14 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

Wed May 15 — Chicago, IL — Radius Chicago

Fri May 17 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore New Orleans

Sat May 18 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

Sun May 19 — Austin, TX — Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Mon May 20 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Thu May 23 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Sat May 25 — Las Vegas, NV — House of Blues Las Vegas

Sun May 26 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Thu May 30 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues Anaheim

Fri May 31 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

Sat Jun 01 — San Diego, CA — SOMA San Diego

Sun Jun 02 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

Fri Jun 14 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Sun Jun 16 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte