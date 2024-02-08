Acclaimed punk-folk singer-songwriter Frank Turner is gearing up for his “Undefeated” spring and summer headlining tour. The announcement comes alongside his upcoming album, Undefeated, set to be released on May 3 via Xtra Mile Recordings.

Turner’s tour will kick off on May 23 in Harrisburg at XL live. He will then visit cities from coast to coast such as Huntington, Chicago, back-to-back performances in Denver, Seattle, Dallas, and Atlanta before wrapping up on June 22 at The Fillmore in Philadelphia. He is also scheduled to perform at Boston Calling on May 25.

| RELATED: Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers, The Killers Headline Boston Calling 2024 |

Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman are scheduled to provide support in select cities.

Tickets for the “Undefeated” tour go on sale Friday, February 9 via Turner’s official website. Fans can also score tickets to the “Undefeated” tour by visiting secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of Turner’s upcoming shows can be found below:

Upcoming Frank Turner Performances

May 23 — Harrisburg, PA — XL Live (w/ Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman)

May 25 — Boston, MA — Boston Calling ~

May 26 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount *

May 28 — McKees Rock, PA — Roxian Theatre ^

May 29 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore ^

May 31 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^

June 01 — Minneapolis, MN — Uptown Theater ^

June 03 — Denver, CO — Summit ^

June 04 — Denver, CO — Summit ^

June 05 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot ^

June 07 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo ^

June 08 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^

June 10 — San Francisco, CA — Regency Ballroom ^

June 11 — San Diego, CA — SOMA ^

June 12 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren ^

June 14 — Austin, TX — Emo’s Austin ^

June 15 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom ^

June 17 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre ^

June 18 — St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live ^

June 20 — Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall ^

June 21 — Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live! ^

June 22 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore ^

~ — Festival date

* — w/ Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman

^ — w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman