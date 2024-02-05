The FIFA World Cup Final will be played just over the Hudson River from New York City in 2026, as MetLife Stadium was announced over the weekend as the location for the planet’s most-watched sporting event when it returns to North America in two years. The tournament will see contests played in Mexico and Canada, while the overwhelming majority – 78 of 104 fixtures – will be played at venues within the United States.
“The FIFA World Cup 26 Final will be a generation-defining moment for New York New Jersey, and there’s no better place to host the world’s biggest game than the world’s biggest stage,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “New York New Jersey is ready for North America to be the center of the soccer world, and the history we’ll be making in 2026 will create lifetime memories for fans, provide new opportunities for our communities, infuse billions into our economy, and help shape our region and propel it forward for decades to come.”
Opening with a June 11, 2026 fixture at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest tournament to date, with an expanded field of 48 teams. Games will be played in 16 cities – 13 each in five stadiums located in Canada (Vancouver and Toronto) and Mexico (Guadalajara and Monterrey in addition to Mexico City) and 11 U.S. locations. The final is scheduled to take place at MetLife Stadium on July 19. 2026.
Dallas, which was also in strong consideration as the host for the finals, will host nine contests at AT&T Stadium, including one of the semifinals. The other semifinal will take place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will host the third place match, as well as a quarterfinal contest. The other quarterfinals will take place at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City), SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles), and Gillette Stadium (Foxborough). The full breakdown of what games will take place at what stadiums is available below.
The U.S. Men open their tournament on June 12 at SoFi Stadium, with a June 19 tilt in Seattle at Lumen Field and a June 25 return to SoFi for their final match of pool play. The draw determining who plays who and when will take place in December 2025 or thereabouts.
Tickets are expected to be a hot commodity for the FIFA World Cup, as always. Fans can register their interest at the FIFA website here.
2026 FIFA World Cup schedule by city
Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (8): 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16, 1 semifinal
Boston — Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (7): 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 quarterfinal
Dallas — AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. (9): 5 group stage, 2 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16, 1 semifinal
Houston — NRG Stadium (7): 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16
Kansas City — Arrowhead Stadium (6): 4 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 quarterfinal
Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (8): 5 group stage, 2 Round of 32, 1 quarterfinal
Miami — Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (7): 4 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 quarterfinal, third-place match
New York — MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (8): 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16, final
Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field (6): 5 group stage, 1 Round of 16
San Francisco — Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (6): 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32
Seattle — Lumen Field (6): 4 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16
Toronto — BMO Field (6): 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32
Vancouver — BC Place (7): 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16
Guadalajara — Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico (4): 4 group stage
Mexico City — Estadio Azteca (5): 3 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16
Monterrey — Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico (4): 3 group stage, 1 Round of 32
2026 FIFA World Cup schedule
Thursday, June 11
2 group stage games
Mexico City — Estadio Azteca
Guadalajara — Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Mexico)
Friday, June 12
2 group stage games
Toronto — BMO Field
Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
Saturday, June 13
4 group stage games
Boston — Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)
New York — MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
Vancouver — BC Place
San Francisco — Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)
Sunday, June 14
4 group stage games
Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field
Houston — NRG Stadium
Dallas — AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)
Monterrey — Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe, Mexico)
Monday, June 15
4 group stage games
Miami — Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
Seattle — Lumen Field
Tuesday, June 16
4 group stage games
New York — MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
Boston — Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)
Kansas City — Arrowhead Stadium
San Francisco — Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)
Wednesday, June 17
4 group stage games
Toronto — BMO Field
Dallas — AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)
Houston — NRG Stadium
Mexico City — Estadio Azteca
Thursday, June 18
4 group stage games
Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Guadalajara — Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Mexico)
Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
Vancouver — BC Place
Friday, June 19
4 group stage games
Boston — Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)
Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco — Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)
Seattle — Lumen Field
Saturday, June 20
4 group stage games
Toronto — BMO Field
Kansas City — Arrowhead Stadium
Houston — NRG Stadium
Monterrey — Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe, Mexico)
Sunday, June 21
4 group stage games
Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Miami — Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
Vancouver — BC Place
Monday, June 22
4 group stage games
New York — MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field
Dallas — AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)
San Francisco — Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)
Tuesday, June 23
4 group stage games
Boston — Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)
Toronto — BMO Field
Houston — NRG Stadium
Guadalajara — Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Mexico)
Wednesday, June 24
6 group stage games
Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Miami — Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
Mexico City — Estadio Azteca
Monterrey — Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe, Mexico)
Seattle — Lumen Field
Vancouver — BC Place
Thursday, June 25
6 group stage games
New York — MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field
Dallas — AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)
Kansas City — Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
San Francisco — Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)
Friday, June 26
6 group stage games
Boston — Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)
Toronto — BMO Field
Houston — NRG Stadium
Guadalajara — Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Mexico)
Seattle — Lumen Field
Vancouver — BC Place
Saturday, June 27
6 group stage games
Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Miami — Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
New York — MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field
Dallas — AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)
Kansas City — Arrowhead Stadium
Sunday, June 28
1 Round of 32 game
Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
Monday, June 29
3 Round of 32 games
Boston — Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)
Houston — NRG Stadium
Monterrey — Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe, Mexico)
Tuesday, June 30
3 Round of 32 games
New York — MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
Dallas — AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)
Mexico City — Estadio Azteca
Wednesday, July 1
3 Round of 32 games
Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium
San Francisco — Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)
Seattle — Lumen Field
Thursday, July 2
3 Round of 32 games
Toronto — BMO Field
Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
Vancouver — BC Place
Friday, July 3
3 Round of 32 games
Miami — Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
Dallas — AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)
Kansas City — Arrowhead Stadium
Saturday, July 4
2 Round of 16 games
Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field
Houston — NRG Stadium
Sunday, July 5
2 Round of 16 games
New York — MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
Mexico City — Estadio Azteca
Monday, July 6
2 Round of 16 games
Dallas — AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)
Seattle — Lumen Field
Tuesday, July 7
2 Round of 16 games
Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Vancouver — BC Place
Wednesday, July 8
None
Thursday, July 9
1 quarterfinal
Boston — Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)
Friday, July 10
1 quarterfinal
Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
Saturday, July 11
2 quarterfinals
Miami — Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
Kansas City — Arrowhead Stadium
Sunday, July 12
None
Monday, July 13
None
Tuesday, July 14
Semifinal
Dallas — AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)
Wednesday, July 15
Semifinal
Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Saturday, July 18
Third-place game
Miami — Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
Sunday, July 19
Final
New York — MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
