The FIFA World Cup Final will be played just over the Hudson River from New York City in 2026, as MetLife Stadium was announced over the weekend as the location for the planet’s most-watched sporting event when it returns to North America in two years. The tournament will see contests played in Mexico and Canada, while the overwhelming majority – 78 of 104 fixtures – will be played at venues within the United States.

“The FIFA World Cup 26 Final will be a generation-defining moment for New York New Jersey, and there’s no better place to host the world’s biggest game than the world’s biggest stage,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “New York New Jersey is ready for North America to be the center of the soccer world, and the history we’ll be making in 2026 will create lifetime memories for fans, provide new opportunities for our communities, infuse billions into our economy, and help shape our region and propel it forward for decades to come.”

Opening with a June 11, 2026 fixture at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest tournament to date, with an expanded field of 48 teams. Games will be played in 16 cities – 13 each in five stadiums located in Canada (Vancouver and Toronto) and Mexico (Guadalajara and Monterrey in addition to Mexico City) and 11 U.S. locations. The final is scheduled to take place at MetLife Stadium on July 19. 2026.

Dallas, which was also in strong consideration as the host for the finals, will host nine contests at AT&T Stadium, including one of the semifinals. The other semifinal will take place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will host the third place match, as well as a quarterfinal contest. The other quarterfinals will take place at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City), SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles), and Gillette Stadium (Foxborough). The full breakdown of what games will take place at what stadiums is available below.

The U.S. Men open their tournament on June 12 at SoFi Stadium, with a June 19 tilt in Seattle at Lumen Field and a June 25 return to SoFi for their final match of pool play. The draw determining who plays who and when will take place in December 2025 or thereabouts.

Tickets are expected to be a hot commodity for the FIFA World Cup, as always. Fans can register their interest at the FIFA website here.

2026 FIFA World Cup schedule by city

Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (8): 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16, 1 semifinal

Boston — Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (7): 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 quarterfinal

Dallas — AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. (9): 5 group stage, 2 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16, 1 semifinal

Houston — NRG Stadium (7): 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16

Kansas City — Arrowhead Stadium (6): 4 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 quarterfinal

Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (8): 5 group stage, 2 Round of 32, 1 quarterfinal

Miami — Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (7): 4 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 quarterfinal, third-place match

New York — MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (8): 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16, final

Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field (6): 5 group stage, 1 Round of 16

San Francisco — Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (6): 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32

Seattle — Lumen Field (6): 4 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16

Toronto — BMO Field (6): 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32

Vancouver — BC Place (7): 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16

Guadalajara — Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico (4): 4 group stage

Mexico City — Estadio Azteca (5): 3 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16

Monterrey — Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico (4): 3 group stage, 1 Round of 32

2026 FIFA World Cup schedule

Thursday, June 11

2 group stage games

Mexico City — Estadio Azteca

Guadalajara — Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Mexico)

Friday, June 12

2 group stage games

Toronto — BMO Field

Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

Saturday, June 13

4 group stage games

Boston — Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

New York — MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

Vancouver — BC Place

San Francisco — Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Sunday, June 14

4 group stage games

Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field

Houston — NRG Stadium

Dallas — AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)

Monterrey — Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe, Mexico)

Monday, June 15

4 group stage games

Miami — Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

Seattle — Lumen Field

Tuesday, June 16

4 group stage games

New York — MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

Boston — Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Kansas City — Arrowhead Stadium

San Francisco — Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Wednesday, June 17

4 group stage games

Toronto — BMO Field

Dallas — AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)

Houston — NRG Stadium

Mexico City — Estadio Azteca

Thursday, June 18

4 group stage games

Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Guadalajara — Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Mexico)

Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

Vancouver — BC Place

Friday, June 19

4 group stage games

Boston — Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field

San Francisco — Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Seattle — Lumen Field

Saturday, June 20

4 group stage games

Toronto — BMO Field

Kansas City — Arrowhead Stadium

Houston — NRG Stadium

Monterrey — Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe, Mexico)

Sunday, June 21

4 group stage games

Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Miami — Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

Vancouver — BC Place

Monday, June 22

4 group stage games

New York — MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field

Dallas — AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)

San Francisco — Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Tuesday, June 23

4 group stage games

Boston — Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Toronto — BMO Field

Houston — NRG Stadium

Guadalajara — Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Mexico)

Wednesday, June 24

6 group stage games

Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Miami — Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Mexico City — Estadio Azteca

Monterrey — Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe, Mexico)

Seattle — Lumen Field

Vancouver — BC Place

Thursday, June 25

6 group stage games

New York — MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field

Dallas — AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)

Kansas City — Arrowhead Stadium

Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

San Francisco — Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Friday, June 26

6 group stage games

Boston — Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Toronto — BMO Field

Houston — NRG Stadium

Guadalajara — Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Mexico)

Seattle — Lumen Field

Vancouver — BC Place

Saturday, June 27

6 group stage games

Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Miami — Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

New York — MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field

Dallas — AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)

Kansas City — Arrowhead Stadium

Sunday, June 28

1 Round of 32 game

Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

Monday, June 29

3 Round of 32 games

Boston — Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Houston — NRG Stadium

Monterrey — Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe, Mexico)

Tuesday, June 30

3 Round of 32 games

New York — MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

Dallas — AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)

Mexico City — Estadio Azteca

Wednesday, July 1

3 Round of 32 games

Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium

San Francisco — Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Seattle — Lumen Field

Thursday, July 2

3 Round of 32 games

Toronto — BMO Field

Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

Vancouver — BC Place

Friday, July 3

3 Round of 32 games

Miami — Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Dallas — AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)

Kansas City — Arrowhead Stadium

Saturday, July 4

2 Round of 16 games

Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field

Houston — NRG Stadium

Sunday, July 5

2 Round of 16 games

New York — MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

Mexico City — Estadio Azteca

Monday, July 6

2 Round of 16 games

Dallas — AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)

Seattle — Lumen Field

Tuesday, July 7

2 Round of 16 games

Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Vancouver — BC Place

Wednesday, July 8

None

Thursday, July 9

1 quarterfinal

Boston — Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Friday, July 10

1 quarterfinal

Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

Saturday, July 11

2 quarterfinals

Miami — Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Kansas City — Arrowhead Stadium

Sunday, July 12

None

Monday, July 13

None

Tuesday, July 14

Semifinal

Dallas — AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)

Wednesday, July 15

Semifinal

Atlanta — Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Saturday, July 18

Third-place game

Miami — Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Sunday, July 19

Final

New York — MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)