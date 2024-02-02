‘Six,’ the Broadway musical that delved into the past wives of King Henry VIII, took the Main Stem by storm with quick witted-lyrics and a stellar storyline. Now, a parody, politically-charged musical dubbed “Five” will head Off-Broadway.

“Five: The Parody Musical,” which features a book and lyrics by Shimmy Braun and Moshiel Newman Daphna, focuses on five major women who are in the orbit of a certain political figure. While producers do not say exactly which political figure the story revolves around, viewers can easily make assumptions that the women are related to former President Donald J. Trump with its logo, as well as the names of the five main characters: Ivana, Marla, Melania, Stormy, and Ivanka.

“The lightbulb moment came right after we saw Six,” Braun and Daphna said in a joint statement. “Who else can easily fight the battle of who had it the worst? … And so was born, FIVE: The Parody Musical, a primary held by the women in the life of our loathsome 45th President. It is a parody that, at last, gives these women their moment in the limelight …and a chance to ‘grab back.’”

Jen Wineman will direct and choreograph the show, with music and lyrics by Billy Reccee, and orchestrations and arrangements by Terence “T” Odonkor. The cast includes Anyae Anasia stepping in to the role of Ivana, “The Color Purple’s” Gabriella Joy Rodriguez as Marla, “Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical’s” Jaime Lyn Beatty as Melaina, Gabi Garcia as Stormy, and Hannah Bonnett of Legally Blonde’s national touring cast as Ivanka.

Five is set to make its Off-Broadway debut at Theater 555 on February 15, followed by an opening night on February 19. The limited engagement will run through March 10. Tickets are available via the production’s official website.