Hard-rockers Queens of the Stone Age added four new dates to their 2024 spring tour “The End Is Nero,” following their previously-announced Canadian trek.

The band’s North American run begins April 1 in Calgary, Alberta before visiting several cities across Canada before wrapping-up in Halifax, Nova Scotia on April 17. The trek will pass over the U.S. side in early May, with new stops in Portsmouth, Wilmington, North Charleston and Hollywood from May 6 through 10.

The ongoing “The End Is Nero” tour is being held in support of Queens of the Stone Age’s latest album, In Times New Roman…, which arrived in June 2023. Following its release, the band toured North America this past summer and fall.

Ahead of the tour’s Canadian and U.S. legs, Queens of the Stone Age will perform in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand throughout February and March. The band will also make appearances at European festivals including Roma Summer Fest at Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone, Hellfest (France), Rock am Ring/Rock im Park (Germany), Download Festival in the UK.

Known for their experimental approach to the rock genres, Queens of the Stone Age delivered eight studio albums in total, garnering seven Grammy Awards nominations for Best Hard Rock Performance (four times), Best Rock Album (twice), and Best Rock Performance.

After a long period of silence, the band dropped Like Clockwork album in 2013, which marked the first record of a trilogy they released in a span of ten years, in addition to earning the title of their being first No. 1 album in the U.S. Like Clockwork was followed by Villains in 2017, and the trilogy wrapped-up with the In Times New Roman… album in 2023.

Fans can score their tickets to Queens of the Stone Age shows by visiting the band’s official website. Tickets are also available through secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Find Queens of the Stone Age’s 2024 tour dates below:

Queens of the Stone Age’s 2024 Tour Dates

02/05 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Namba Osaka

02/07 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome City Hall

02/10 – Perth, AU @ Red Hill Auditorium %

02/13 – Adelaide, AU @ The Drive %

02/15 – Hobart, AU @ Nolan Gallery At Mona

02/16 – Hobart, AU @ Mona Lawns %

02/18 – Torquay, AU @ LOOKOUT Torquay Common &

02/19 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl %

02/21 – Sydney, AU @ The Hordern Pavilion %

02/24 – Gold Coast, AU @ LOOKOUT Broadwater Parklands &

02/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall %

02/26 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall %

02/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena ^

03/01 – Wellington, NZ @ TSB Arena ^

03/03 – Christchurch, NZ @ Wolfbrook Arena ^

04/01 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

04/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

04/03 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre *

04/05 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *

04/08 – Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre *

04/09 – Kingston, ON @ Leon’s Centre *

04/10 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens *

04/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

04/13 – Laval, QC @ Bell Place *

04/14 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre *

04/16 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre *

04/17 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre *

05/02 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/06 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion #

05/07 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

05/08 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery #

05/10 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live #

05/11 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

07/04 – Rome, IT @ Roma Summer Fest at Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone

07/05 – Bassano del Grappa, IT @ AMA Music Festival

07/06 – Milan, IT @ I-Days

% = w/ Pond and Gut Health

& = w/ The Chats, Spiderbait, Pond, Gut Health, and Lola Scott

^ = w/ Pond and Earth Tongue

$ = w/ Spiritualized

* = w/ The Struts

# = w/ Royal Blood