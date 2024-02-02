A slew of artists will perform across Super Bowl weekend, and now, EDM and pop fans are in for a treat: Bebe Rexha will join The Chainsmokers in Las Vegas on February 10.

As previously announced, the “Don’t Let Me Down” duo behind The Chainsmokers will take over Sports Illustrated‘s “SI The Party” at the Wynn Las Vegas’ XS Nightclub alongside “Higher Love” artist Kygo. This will be The Chainsmoker’s second year headlining The Party, presented by Captain Morgan.

Rexha, who was recently added to the lineup, collaborated with The Chainsmokers in 2019 with their smash-hit track “Call You Mine.” The popstar, who topped the charts last year alongside David Guetta for “I’m Good (Blue),” said she’s excited to “spice up” the weekend.

“The energy is gonna be incredible and we are about to serve great vibes, great music and amazing cocktails,” Rexha said in a statement.

| READ: All Eyes on Taylor Swift as Chiefs Clinch Super Bowl Spot |

The show promises “immersive activations bringing an ultra-luxe, VIP experience to fans” who are in the Sin City for Super Bowl weekend. Tickets to The Party begin at $99 via SITheParty.com, with ticket prices increasing as the event nears. Fans can also score tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Rexha, The Chainsmokers, and Kygo join a round of artists hitting The Strip next weekend, including country star Zach Bryan headlining The Bud Light Backyard Tour on Friday, February 9 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas and Billy Idol performing a “rocking pregame” show for elite Club 67 and Touchdown Club guests on February 11. Ahead of the game, fans can witness country music legend Reba McEntire sing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” while Post Malone will deliver a performance of “America the Beautiful.”

R&B icon Usher will headline the Halftime Show, presented by Apple Music, the same day he drops his ninth studio album, Coming Home.