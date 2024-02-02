Sara Bareilles, the acclaimed singer-songwriter turned musical theater sensation, is set to work on a musical adaptation of Meg Wolitzer’s best-selling novel, “The Interestings.” Teaming up with Pulitzer finalist playwright Sarah Ruhl and under the production guidance of Matt Ross, the trio is ready to bring to life a tale of friendship, creativity, and the quest for meaning.

Bareilles made her entry into musical theater with “Waitress” in 2015 – the Grammy-nominated original cast recording, successful Broadway run, and international acclaim solidified Bareilles’s position as a composer, lyricist, and performer in the theater world. Her return to Broadway with “The Interestings” is highly anticipated, especially after her Tony-nominated performance in “Into the Woods in 2022.”

| RELATED: ‘Five: The Parody Musical’ Takes Aim at Former President Off-Broadway |

Sarah Ruhl, primarily a playwright, is known for her intricate and thought-provoking works, some of which have been Pulitzer finalists. “The Interestings” marks Ruhl’s potential debut in musical theater.

| RELATED: Donna McKechnie Returns to Broadway in ‘Wicked’ |

“My novel ‘The Interestings’ is populated by a group of characters I still think about and truly miss, and the music they listen to and play when they’re young resonates in the book, so the idea of a musical adaptation is thrilling,” Wolitzer said in a statement. “To see and hear Sara’s and Sarah’s interpretation of my novel onstage will be an absolute joy, a novelist’s dream.”

For tickets to all your theater and Broadway shows, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”