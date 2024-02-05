Sleep Token fans across Europe: the coveted band is heading to you for a round of “rituals.”

The masked, anonymous group took to Instagram to share the news early Monday morning, noting that “come November, the United Kingdom shall gather in Worship.” The newly-announced dates kick-off at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on November 25, followed by gigs at Manchester’s Co-op Live, Utilita Arena in Birmingham, and The O2 in London. They’ll wrap-up the brief run at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on November 30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sleep Token (@sleep_token)

Fans were asked to register for presale tickets on Sleep Token’s official website. Presale tickets head on sale Wednesday, February 7 at 10 a.m., followed by a general on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets can also be found via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

As previously announced, Sleep Token will begin their North American “The Teeth of God” tour with a performance at Las Vegas’ Sick New World on April 27, followed by shows in major cities like Austin, St. Louis, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, and Toronto.

During the North American tour presale, fans faced many woes; concertgoers complained of being kicked-out of the queue, long wait times, and high prices, leaving hundreds empty-handed. While AEG apologized to fans in an email, writing that “while our intentions were good, to put it simply: we failed,” Sleep Token is now pushing the blame onto the secondary market.

“Tickets for the ‘Teeth of God’ North American tour have been swiftly depleted, save for limited remaining allocation in Montreal,” Sleep Token said in a statement on X. “In the meantime, so-called “bot/scalper” purchases are being identified and cancelled, before being redistributed for genuine followers to procure.”

It’s likely that the same issues will persist when the UK dates head on sale, as the band has not explained how they plan to “identify” bot or scalper purchases. Additionally, the group used dynamic pricing, which further priced-out fans — a common downfall in the ticketing industry that has frustrated fans over the past year.

Take Me Back to Eden, the group’s third studio album, features smash-hits “Granite,” “Chokehold,” and “The Summoning.” The LP, which earned praise from artists like Evanescence’s Amy Lee and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, follows 2021’s This Place Will Become Your Tomb. Known for their lyricism, blending of genres, and powerhouse vocals, Sleep Token has become one of the most talked-about artists.

Find Sleep Token’s full list of upcoming dates below:

Sleep Token Tour Dates 2024

4/30 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

5/1 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

5/3 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

5/4- Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

5/6 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

5/7 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

5/8 – Asheville, NC @ Exploreasheville.com Arena

5/10 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

5/12 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

5/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

5/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

5/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

5/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

5/22 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

5/24 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

5/25 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

5/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

5/28 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/25 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

11/26 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

11/28 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

11/29 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/30 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena