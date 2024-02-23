Gunna is set to hit the road in May and June, crossing the nation. The rapper and singer-songwriter revealed his 2024 Bittersweet Tour, which is named after his new single of the same name. Rapper Flo Milli will join him as an opening act.

The 16-show trek will begin on May 4 in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center, visiting cities including Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Boston, Miami and more before wrapping up in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on June 11. The rapper will also perform in Philadelphia on June 2 at the 2024 Roots Picnic Festival which is going to be held on June 1 and 2.

Fans can score their tickets on Gunna’s official website. Gunna fans can also shop and compare prices at secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Rising to fame with the mixtape Drip Season 3 in 2018, Gunna immediately released another mixtape Drip Harder with Lil Baby. The “Drip Too Hard” single helped him garner attention, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and earned him a Diamond certification by the RIAA.

The multi-platinum rapper dropped his debut album, Drip or Drown 2, in 2019. The following year, he maintained his success without slowing down with his sophomore record, Wunna, debuting atop the Billboard 200. It was followed by another number one album, DS4Ever, released in 2022. Gunna’s fourth and latest studio record Gift & a Curse gained him the No. 1 debut on hip-hop and rap albums chart, featuring the breakout single “fukumean”.

Gunna has garnered four Grammy Award nominations so far and recently dropped a new track “Bittersweet” via YSL/300 Entertainment.

He has also partnered with Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) and Live Nation to support his non-profit organization “Gunna’s Great Giveaway” on his Bittersweet Tour initiative by allocating $1 from every ticket sold on the tour to support the inner cities in Atlanta.

See his full tour schedule below:

Gunna – The Bittersweet Tour 2024 Dates

Sat May 04 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Mon May 06 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Wed May 08 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri May 10 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Sun May 12 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Thu May 16 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Sat May 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue May 21 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri May 24 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat May 25 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Tue May 28 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed May 29 — Charlotte, NC — Bojangles’ Coliseum

Sat Jun 01 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Jun 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Roots Picnic Festival **

Thu Jun 06 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Sun Jun 09 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Tue Jun 11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

** Festival date – without Flo Milli