Iron & Wine is gearing up for his North American headlining tour slated for this summer – coinciding with the release of his new album, Light Verse.
The tour is set to kick off in Milwaukee, WI, on June 14 at The Pabst Theater. Iron & Wine is also scheduled to visit various cities such as Denver, Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston,, and Detroit before wrapping-up on August 24 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.
Iron & Wine’s seventh studio album, Light Verse, is set to be released on April 26 – marking Sam Beam’s first album in seven years as Iron & Wine.
To secure your tickets to see the summer “Light Verse” tour, visit Iron & Wine’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Iron & Wine “Light Verse” Summer 2024 Tour Dates
06/14 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
06/15 — St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
06/17 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
06/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
06/20 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
06/21 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
06/22 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
06/23 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
06/25 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
06/27 — Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
06/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellweather
06/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellweather
06/30 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
07/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
07/03 — Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park *
07/05 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
07/06 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
07/08 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
07/31 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
08/01 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
08/02 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
08/03 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
08/05 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
08/06 — Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center at CFCC
08/07 — Raleigh, NC @ Meymandi Concert Hall
08/09 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
08/11 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
08/13 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
08/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
08/16 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
08/17 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
08/18 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
08/20 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
08/22 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
08/23 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
08/24 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
* = w/ The Avett Brothers
Leave a Reply