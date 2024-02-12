Iron & Wine is gearing up for his North American headlining tour slated for this summer – coinciding with the release of his new album, Light Verse.

The tour is set to kick off in Milwaukee, WI, on June 14 at The Pabst Theater. Iron & Wine is also scheduled to visit various cities such as Denver, Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston,, and Detroit before wrapping-up on August 24 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Iron & Wine’s seventh studio album, Light Verse, is set to be released on April 26 – marking Sam Beam’s first album in seven years as Iron & Wine.

To secure your tickets to see the summer “Light Verse” tour, visit Iron & Wine’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Iron & Wine “Light Verse” Summer 2024 Tour Dates

06/14 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

06/15 — St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

06/17 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

06/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

06/20 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

06/21 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

06/22 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

06/23 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

06/25 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

06/27 — Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

06/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellweather

06/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellweather

06/30 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

07/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

07/03 — Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park *

07/05 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

07/06 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

07/08 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

07/31 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

08/01 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/02 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

08/03 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

08/05 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

08/06 — Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center at CFCC

08/07 — Raleigh, NC @ Meymandi Concert Hall

08/09 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

08/11 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

08/13 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

08/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

08/16 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

08/17 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

08/18 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

08/20 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

08/22 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

08/23 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

08/24 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

* = w/ The Avett Brothers