For the first time in eight years, the iconic rockers of AC/DC are returning to the stage.

The group will head out on a tour across Europe and the U.K., kicking things off in Denmark on May 17. The 21-date trek will visit Amsterdam, Vienna, London, and Paris, stopping at venues along the way including Munich’s Olympic Stadium, Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, and Wasen in Stuttgart before wrapping-up at Dublin’s Croke Park on August 17.

Tickets are available beginning Friday, February 16 via Viagogo.

This marks the group’s first tour since 2016, where Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose had to fill-in for Brian Johnson due to hearing issues. Since that run, former Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney has joined the touring lineup, filling in for longtime member Cliff Williams, who retired from the band. Additionally, drummer Phil Rudd was replaced by drummer Matt Laug.

Chaney and Laug will join Johnson, lead guitarist Angus Young, and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young.

At this time, the group has not announced any dates across North America or South America, though its rumored that they’ll appear at Rock in Rio festival this coming September.

AC/DC last released Power Up in 2020, marking their first release since 2014’s Rock or Bust. The group has consistently released records since they arrived on the scene in the late ’70s, cementing their status in the rock scene with timeless tracks like “Back to Black,” “T.N.T.,” and “Thunderstruck.”

Find AC/DC’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

AC/DC Tour Dates 2024

05/17 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins Arena

05/21 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins Arena

05/25 – Reggio Emilia, IT @ RCF Arena

05/29 – Seville, ES @ La Cartuja Stadium

06/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena

06/09 – Munich, DE @ Olympic Stadium

06/12 – Munich, DE @ Olympic Stadium

06/16 – Dresden, DE @ Messe

06/23 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium

06/26 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium

06/29 – Zurich, CH @ Letzigrund Stadium

07/03 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/07 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/13 – Hockenheim, DE @ Ring

07/17 – Stuttgart, DE @ Wasen

07/21 – Bratislava, SK @ Old Airport

07/27 – Nuremberg, DE @ Zeppelinfeld

07/31 – Hannover, DE @ Messe

08/09 – Dessel, BE @ Festivalpark Stenehei

08/13 – Paris, FR @ Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

08/17 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park