For the first time in eight years, the iconic rockers of AC/DC are returning to the stage.
The group will head out on a tour across Europe and the U.K., kicking things off in Denmark on May 17. The 21-date trek will visit Amsterdam, Vienna, London, and Paris, stopping at venues along the way including Munich’s Olympic Stadium, Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, and Wasen in Stuttgart before wrapping-up at Dublin’s Croke Park on August 17.
Tickets are available beginning Friday, February 16 via Viagogo.
This marks the group’s first tour since 2016, where Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose had to fill-in for Brian Johnson due to hearing issues. Since that run, former Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney has joined the touring lineup, filling in for longtime member Cliff Williams, who retired from the band. Additionally, drummer Phil Rudd was replaced by drummer Matt Laug.
Chaney and Laug will join Johnson, lead guitarist Angus Young, and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young.
At this time, the group has not announced any dates across North America or South America, though its rumored that they’ll appear at Rock in Rio festival this coming September.
AC/DC last released Power Up in 2020, marking their first release since 2014’s Rock or Bust. The group has consistently released records since they arrived on the scene in the late ’70s, cementing their status in the rock scene with timeless tracks like “Back to Black,” “T.N.T.,” and “Thunderstruck.”
Find AC/DC’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
AC/DC Tour Dates 2024
05/17 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins Arena
05/21 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins Arena
05/25 – Reggio Emilia, IT @ RCF Arena
05/29 – Seville, ES @ La Cartuja Stadium
06/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena
06/09 – Munich, DE @ Olympic Stadium
06/12 – Munich, DE @ Olympic Stadium
06/16 – Dresden, DE @ Messe
06/23 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium
06/26 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium
06/29 – Zurich, CH @ Letzigrund Stadium
07/03 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/07 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/13 – Hockenheim, DE @ Ring
07/17 – Stuttgart, DE @ Wasen
07/21 – Bratislava, SK @ Old Airport
07/27 – Nuremberg, DE @ Zeppelinfeld
07/31 – Hannover, DE @ Messe
08/09 – Dessel, BE @ Festivalpark Stenehei
08/13 – Paris, FR @ Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
08/17 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
