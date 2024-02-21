The 75-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor is hitting the road this summer for an extensive round of tour dates.

From May through September, he’ll tour with his All Star Band, kicking things off on May 29 at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. From there, Taylor will appear in Nashville, Bangor, Wantagh, and Bridgeport, playing to venues like Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in New York, and the Ravinia in Highland Park, Illinois before wrapping-up at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway for a two-night run from September 9 to 10.

Presale tickets head on sale Wednesday, February 21 at 10 a.m. local time via Taylor’s official website, followed by a general on sale Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Taylor, recognized as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, selling over 100 million records worldwide. He last released American Standard in 2020.

Find Taylor’s full round of upcoming tour dates below:

James Taylor 2024 Tour Dates

May 29 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

May 31 – First Credit Union Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT

June 2 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Denver, CO

June 3 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Denver, CO

June 5 – Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO

June 6 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

June 8 – Ravinia – Highland Park, IL

June 9 – Ravinia – Highland Park, IL

June 11 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

June 12 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

June 14 – Simmons Bank Arena – North Little Rock, AR

June 15 – Lucas Oil Live at Winstar Casino & Resort – Thackerville, OK

June 23 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI

June 25 – Darien Lake Amphitheater – Darien Center, NY

June 26 – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY

June 28 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel Woods, NY

June 30 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME

July 1 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

August 30 – The Mann – Philadelphia, PA

August 31, 2024 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY

September 2 – Broadview Stage at SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY

September 4 – Hartford Healthcare – Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

September 5 – Hartford Healthcare – Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

September 7 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

September 9 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

September 10 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA