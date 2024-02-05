K-pop group ONEUS will return to North America this spring on their forthcoming world tour.

The 11-date “ONEUS 2nd World Tour: La Dolce Vita” kicks-off March 16 at Moore Theatre at Seattle, followed by gigs in Chicago, New York City, Louisville, and Dallas. They’ll appear at Oakland’s Paramount Theatre, The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C., and Houston’s Bayou Music Center before wrapping-up at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on April 10.

Tickets head on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. local time via ONEAUS’ official website. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

The upcoming tour follows the group’s success in Japan and Europe. This isn’t their first time in the States, either; ONEUS stopped in the U.S. for their first would tour, “REACH FOR US,” which crossed North America and South America, as well as their 2022 ONEUS tour “BLOOD MOON,” which hit 14 cities in the country.

ONEUS debuted with their 10th mini album, Light Us, in January 2019. They continued to garner attention over the past few years with tracks like “LIT,” “No diggity,” “LUNA,” and “Same Sent.” Their latest mini album, La Dolce Vita, dropped in September and received global recognition.

See ONEUS’ full round of upcoming tour dates below:

ONEUS | LA DOLCE VITA 2024 TOUR DATES

Sat Mar 16 – Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

Mon Mar 18 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

Fri Mar 22 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Mar 24 – New York, NY – Theater at Madison Square Garden

Tue Mar 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Thu Mar 28 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

Sun Mar 31 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

Wed Apr 03 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

Fri Apr 05 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Mon Apr 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Wed Apr 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern