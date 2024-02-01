The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are heading to Seoul, South Korea for a two-game series this year. While tickets sold out quickly, Dodgers fans will still have the opportunity to score a spot at the coveted games.

The two games — marking the start of the 2024 MLB season — are slated to take place at Gocheok Sky Dome from March 20 to 21, with 7:05 p.m. local start times (3:05 a.m. PT). They will also be broadcast by ESPN.

In collaboration with the MLB, a limited number of tickets will be available through a members-only opportunity this month. Season ticketholders were emailed instructions to register for the opportunity to purchase tickets to either Seoul game by 11:59 p.m. PST on Friday, February 2. Then, those selected will be notified that they have been chosen to pick tickets on February 9. Those selected from the pool of registrants will have the opportunity to purchase two tickets per game, though those chosen are not required to buy tickets.

The remainder of the tickets available for the pair of games were reserved for Coupang WOW members and residents of South Korea.

According to BNN Bloomberg, official ticket prices ranged from $90 to $525 when they first went on sale on January 26, though tickets to the 17,000-capacity stadium sold out within an hour, with 40,000 people waiting in line.

At this time, it has not been announced if Dodgers season ticket holders will have the same opportunity as the Padres to purchase tickets, though the former is labeled as the home team for the second game, which does not go on sale until March 1. Fans can also score tickets via secondary ticketing sites like StubHub.

Both games are highly-anticipated as they mark the MLB’s first games in South Korea. Additionally, the Dodgers will debut Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Former Kiwoom Hero Ha-Seong Kim will take the field with the Padres, which is likely to draw-in fans to see him play at his old home stadium.