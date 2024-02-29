After a 14-year hiatus, Something Corporate is hitting the road once again for their “Out of Office Tour.” This marks their first official outing in over a decade and signifies the reunion of all five original members after more than 20 years.

The tour is scheduled to begin on June 21 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City. From there, the band is set to make stops in various cities throughout the U.S., such as Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Boston, Nashville, Orlando, and Los Angeles before wrapping-up at Holiday from Real Cruise from November 9 to November 13 in Miami.

“The band and I couldn’t be more excited for these upcoming dates. We’re having more fun together than ever, and the generosity of the fans, both online and at last year’s shows, made it impossible not to come back and do a few more,” vocalist and pianist Andrew McMahon said in a statement. “We hope to see you there!”

Something Corporate is also slated to make an appearance at the Four Chord Music Festival in June.

General on sale is slated to begin on Friday, March 1 via Something Corporate’s official website. Fans can secure their spot to the “Out of Office” tour by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Something Corporate 2024 Tour Dates

06/21 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

06/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival

08/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

08/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/24 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

09/14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/19 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

09/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

09/22 – TBA

09/27 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/09-13 – Miami, FL @ Holiday from Real Cruise