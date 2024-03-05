As the curtains draw to a close on these five Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, theatergoers are granted one last chance to see them firsthand. Here is a rundown of the productions closing this week and what audiences can expect before these shows bid the final farewell.

“All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain”

This Off-Broadway production is set to close on Sunday, March 31 at DR2 Theatre. Directed by Simon Godwin and written and performed by Patrick Page, “All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain” explores Shakespeare’s most notorious villains and their complexities.

“Days of Wine and Roses”

Broadway’s “Days of Wine and Roses” at Studio 54 is slated to close on Sunday, March 31. The production features music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, book by Craig Lucas and is directed by Michael Greif. The play is an adaptation of the classic film and delves into the journey of love and addiction in 1960’s New York City.

“The Effect”

“The Effect” is an Off-Broadway play written by Luc Prebble and directed by Jamie Lloyd scheduled to close on Sunday, March 31. Performed at The Shed, the cast includes Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell, telling the tale of two participants in a clinical drug trial and how their romance raises questions about the nature of emotion and if their love is real.

“The Seven Year Disappear”

The Off-Broadway show “The Seven Year Disappear” is set to close on Sunday, March 31 at the Pershing Square Signature Center/Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre. Cynthia Nixon delivers a compelling performance in this tale of loss and rediscovery.

“White Rose: The Musical”

“White Rose: The Musical” is an Off-Broadway play based on a true story following a group of university students defying the tyranny of Nazi Germany. The play is directed by Will Nunziata, with book and lyrics by Brian Belding and music by Natalie Brice. The musical is scheduled to close on Sunday, March 31, at Theatre Three @ Theatre Row.

