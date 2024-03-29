Revolve, the one-day, invite-only festival, announced its 2024 lineup, hosting some of industry heavyweights once again in its seventh edition. T-Pain, Ludacris, and Sean Paul will headline the cutting-edge fashion show, curated for the next generation consumer, over Coachella weekend.

Scheduled for April 13 in Palm Springs, Southern California’s Coachella Valley, the annual event will also feature live performances from the Ying Yang Twins, Nina Sky, and DJ sets by Kim Lee and Siobhan Bell.

“Like every year when planning the artist line up, we look to our community for inspiration, and this year was no different,” Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer of the festival, said in a statement. “We decided to lean into the Y2K craze with artists from this era. We’re so excited to have the biggest chart-topping artists join us and bring the energy to Revolve Festival, the best party in the desert!”

Blending music with fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences, the event includes offerings of luxury brands, such as Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Kylie Jenner’s Sprinter Vodka Soda, bites curated by Family Style Fest (Mr. Charlies, Yeastie Boys, and Wanderlust Creamery), and so on.

Fashionistas among invitees, influencers and celebrities in other word, will be able to visit Quay’s pop-up for a pair of sunglasses, rhode’s photobooth or Supergoop! to get free sunscreen, as well.

Those interested in the fashion line the festival created ahead of this year’s edition can check out or shop Revolve’s official website.

Previous Revolve Festivals have seen Post Malone, Jack Harlow, Cardi B, Ice Spice, Willow, Migos, Offset, SZA, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, A$AP Ferg, Chance the Rapper, YG, Snoop Dogg, Tyga, Rick Ross, Don Toliver, Saweetie, Rae Sremmurd, SAINt jHN, ScHoolboy Q, 2Chainz and many more.

See this year’s full lineup below: