With a capacity of 11,000, Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, California, is taking steps to enhance the overall guest experience with its latest innovation: pre-paid parking.

This initiative, launched recently, aims to streamline entry processes and alleviate the common headaches associated with finding parking at large venues.

The concept is simple yet hopefully effective – attendees are encouraged to pre-purchase their onsite parking online, securing their spot in advance and avoiding delays upon arrival. As an added incentive, those who book their parking before 11:59 p.m. the evening before their event day will enjoy a 20% discount. Onsite parking can still be purchased upon entry to the car park.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance the experience for our guests,” John Page, the senior vice president of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds, said. “Ensuring all guests have pre-purchased their parking not only provides convenience but also helps us better manage the flow of traffic, making it easier for everyone to enjoy their time at the arena.”