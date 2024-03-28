AEG Presents and LIV Golf announced a multi-year partnership that will bring musical acts to LIV Golf events across the globe.

Through the partnership, AEG Presents’ subsidiary Concerts West will book some of the top acts in the music industry, bringing an exciting aspect to the new golf league.

“This felt like such a natural fit for us, and to sit right at the intersection of sports and music will enable us to super serve an audience that’s looking for an elevated experience at LIV Golf events and tournaments,” Senior Vice President of Global touring of Concerts West, Mark Norman, said.

LIV Golf Invitational Series just debuted in 2022 and artists including Zac Brown Band, Tiësto, Nelly, Sebastián Yatra, and Alesso. AEG Presents/Concerts West will begin booking musical acts and executing concert production for LIV Golf tournaments around the globe starting this spring.

The 2024 season kicked-off in February at the El Camaleon Golf Course in Mexico, featuring a live performance by Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers. As previously announced, LIV Golf Miami — running from April 5-7 — will feature a live concert by hip-hop star Akon. More artists performing throughout the season are set to be announced at a later date via LIVGolf.com.