Houston rapper Aaron May is set to make his touring debut with “MAKEORBREAK North American Tour” in 2024. With a string of platinum-certified hits and millions of streams to his name, May’s tour is scheduled to make stops in 14 cities from May to June.

“MAKEORBREAK” is slated to begin on May 9 at Seattle’s Neptune Theatre. From there, the artist is scheduled to make stops in cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, and Toronto before wrapping up on July 1 in Chicago at Concord Music Hall.

May wrote, recorded, and produced his debut album, CHASE, at the age of 17 in high school. The album was released in February 2019 and includes the song “Let Go” – which went on to achieve platinum certification.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Aaron May “MAKEORBREAK” 2024 Tour Dates

Thu May 09 | Seattle, WA | Neptune Theatre

Sat May 11 | San Francisco, CA | The Fillmore

Sun May 12 | San Diego, CA | SOMA

Tue May 14 | Los Angeles, CA | The Belasco

Fri May 17 | San Antonio, TX | Paper Tiger

Sat May 18 | Dallas, TX | South Side Music Hall

Sun May 19 | Houston, TX | House of Blues Houston

Tue May 21 | Austin, TX | Emo’s

Thu May 23 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre

Sat May 25 | New York, NY | Irving Plaza

Sun May 26 | Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue May 28 | Philadelphia, PA | Theatre of Living Arts

Thu May 30 | Toronto, ON | The Opera House

Sat Jun 01 | Chicago, IL | Concord Music Hall