Broadway’s current revival of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s “Sweeney Todd” is set to close on May 5. The production began performances on February 26, 2023 and officially opened on March 26 of the same year.

Originally intended to conclude with the departure of its original stars Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban, the revival received an extension with the addition of Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit, who stepped into the roles of Mrs. Lovett and Sweeney Todd.

Throughout its run, the revival has consistently ranked as one of Broadway’s top-grossing productions. Garnering eight nominations at the 2023 Tony Awards, the production secured victories in the categories of Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Natasha Katz and Best Sound Design of a Musical for Nevin Steinberg.

Foster and Tveit lead the cast, which also includes Joe Locke as Toby, Ruthie Ann Miles as Beggar Woman, Daniel Yearwood as Anthony, Maria Bilbao as Johanna, Jamie Jackson as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as Beadle Bamford, and Nicholas Christopher as Pirelli.

Set against the backdrop of Victorian London, the tale of the vengeful barber and his unlikely accomplice, Mrs. Lovett, continues to resonate with audiences. For your chance to catch “Sweeney Todd” before its last show, visit the production’s official website. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces like StubHub, MegaSeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off), or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with code, “TICKETNEWS.”