This summer, “Barbie The Movie: In Concert” is preparing for a 37-city tour featuring a live orchestral performance synchronized with the film. The tour is set to be headlined by Macy Schmidt and the Barbie Land Sinfonietta with an orchestra composed primarily of women.

The tour is scheduled to kick-off on July 2 in Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. From there, the tour will weave its way through major cities such as Raleigh, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Nashville, Toronto, and Dallas before wrapping-up on August 18 in Wantagh at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.

“Music lends so much heart and excitement to the Barbie film; between the stunning and clever orchestral score and the upbeat iconic pop soundtrack, music is carrying us through the story,” Schmidt said. “On top of getting to experience the film unlike ever before, Barbie The Movie: In Concert audiences will have the privilege of watching some of the world’s best musicians come together and do what they do best.”

Barbie, the full-length feature, garnered over 450 industry nominations and clinched 120 victories, including eight Academy Award® nominations. The music of Barbie earned 11 GRAMMY Awards nominations, with standout victories in categories such as Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media (credited to Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell for “What Was I Made For?”), along with Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Fans looking to secure their tickets can take advantage of a pre-sale starting Thursday, March 7, using the access code “KEY.” The general on-sale is slated for Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets are also available at secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of Barbie The Movie: In Concert tour dates can be found below:

Barbie The Movie: In Concert 2024 Tour Dates

07/02 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/03 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

07/06 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/07 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/08 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07/09 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/10 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/14 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

07/17 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

07/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/20 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

07/21 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

07/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/26 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater

07/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

07/28 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

07/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/02 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/03 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/04 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

08/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/08 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

08/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/10 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/14 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/15 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

08/16 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater