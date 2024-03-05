This summer, “Barbie The Movie: In Concert” is preparing for a 37-city tour featuring a live orchestral performance synchronized with the film. The tour is set to be headlined by Macy Schmidt and the Barbie Land Sinfonietta with an orchestra composed primarily of women.
The tour is scheduled to kick-off on July 2 in Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. From there, the tour will weave its way through major cities such as Raleigh, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Nashville, Toronto, and Dallas before wrapping-up on August 18 in Wantagh at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.
“Music lends so much heart and excitement to the Barbie film; between the stunning and clever orchestral score and the upbeat iconic pop soundtrack, music is carrying us through the story,” Schmidt said. “On top of getting to experience the film unlike ever before, Barbie The Movie: In Concert audiences will have the privilege of watching some of the world’s best musicians come together and do what they do best.”
Barbie, the full-length feature, garnered over 450 industry nominations and clinched 120 victories, including eight Academy Award® nominations. The music of Barbie earned 11 GRAMMY Awards nominations, with standout victories in categories such as Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media (credited to Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell for “What Was I Made For?”), along with Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.
Fans looking to secure their tickets can take advantage of a pre-sale starting Thursday, March 7, using the access code “KEY.” The general on-sale is slated for Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets are also available at secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of Barbie The Movie: In Concert tour dates can be found below:
Barbie The Movie: In Concert 2024 Tour Dates
07/02 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/03 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
07/06 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/07 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/08 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
07/09 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/10 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/14 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
07/17 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
07/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/20 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
07/21 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/26 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater
07/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
07/28 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
07/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/02 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/03 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/04 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
08/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/08 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/10 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/14 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/15 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
08/16 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Leave a Reply