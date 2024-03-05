Korn’s debut self-titled record is turning 30-years-old this year. To celebrate, the metalheads announced a massive stadium show.

The nu-metal group is set to perform at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on Saturday, October 5 with a stacked lineup featuring Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars on the Broadway, Spiritbox, and Vended.

Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis said the 30th anniversary of Korn “fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we’ve experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans.”

“It’s humbling to see how our music has touched so many lives across the globe,” Davis said. “From our small club beginnings to now headlining stadiums, it’s been an unforgettable ride, and we owe it all to our amazing, undying, loyal community that’s made it possible. I’m really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together.”

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment Program here, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. PT here. Fans can also score tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Korn’s self-titled, released in October 1994, includes hits “Clown,” “Blind,” and “Shoots and Ladders.”