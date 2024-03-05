Sublime with Rome will call it quits this year — but not without a run of farewell shows first.

The North American tour will span across the spring and summer, kicking things off on April 11 at Catoosa’s Hard Rock Live Tulsa. From there, they’ll appear at Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Mashantucket, the Indiana State Fair, Asheville’s Rabbit Rabbit, and Rock La Cauze in Victoriaville. Along the way, the group will also stop in cities like Honolulu, Aspen, Toronto, New York City, and Fort Worth before wrapping-up at Power & Light in Kansas City on September 14.

The band also promises “more dates to come.”

Tickets head on sale Thursday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local time with the promo code KEY via Sublime with Rome's official website. A general on sale is set to take place on Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

Late last year, Sublime with Rome announced their impending break-up, where singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez said the farewell shows will allow the group to “reflect on countless memories together.”

“Singing and playing guitar for this iconic band has been a lifetime opportunity and just flat out, absolutely epic,” Ramirez said in a statement. “Carrying on the Sublime legacy has been a trust I’ll forever cherish.”

Ramirez went on to note the reasoning for his departure: his own solo music. He said he’s been “spending countless hours pouring my soul into my solo music” over the past two years and promises “really big news” going forward.

Originally, Ramirez performed with classic Sublime members Eric Wilson on bass and drummer Bud Gagh. While Gagh left the group, Joe Tomino has filled in on the drums, as well as Josh Freese and Carlos Verdugo. The band primarily played songs by the original Sublime, but they also released three records of their own. Last year, they returned with the EP Tangerine Skies.

The farewell tour and Ramirez’s departure follows a gig between the original Sublime members and Jakob Nowell — the son of the late Sublime vocalist Bradley Nowell. This may open the doors in the future for more performances with Nowell, who will offer his vocals and guitar skills. Already, Sublime is set to perform with Jakob at Coachella, Brightside, and No Values festivals.

Find a full list of Sublime With Rome’s farewell tour dates below:

Sublime with Rome Farewell Tour 2024

04/11 – Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Live Tulsa

04/12 – Gonzales, TX @ Cattle Country Music Fest

04/19 – Ledyard, CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino

04/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live

04/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Pima County Fair

04/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

04/28 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

05/10 – Maui, HI @ The MayJah RayJah 2024

05/11 – Honolulu, HI @ Aloha Stadium MayJah RayJah 2024

05/31 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley

06/15 – Valdosta, GA @ Wild Adventures Theme Park

08/10 – Victoriaville, QC @ Rock La Cauze

08/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoor

08/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana State Fair

08/16 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor

08/17 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Indiana

08/22 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

08/23 – Toronto, ON @ Venue TBA

08/24 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

08/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

08/28 – Hanover, MD @ The HALL @ Live!

08/29 – Manteo, NC @ Venue TBA

08/30 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

08/31 – Charleston, SC @ Fireﬂy Distillery

09/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/05 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s

09/12 – McHenry, IL @ Rise Up McHenry

09/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Power & Light