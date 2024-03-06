Rock icons Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band are heading to the beaches of Asbury Park, New Jersey this summer alongside indie star Noah Kahan to headline the Sea.Hear.Now festival.

Kahan, who has made waves in the industry with his 2022 breakthrough record Stick Season, will take over the festival on Saturday, September 14. The Boss, best-known for hits like “Dancing In The Dark” and “I’m On Fire” from 1984’s Born In The U.S.A., will close the festival with a historic headlining performance on Sunday, September 15.

Other top acts set to take the stage include the rockers of The Black Crowes, 311, The Revivalists, The Gaslight Anthem, Guster, and Trey Anastasio Band, as well as jazz/pop and country artist Norah Jones, folk’s Ziggy Alberts, and hip-hop’s Action Bronson. Robert Randolph Band, Larkin Poe, and The Aces are among the acts rounding-out the bill.

Aside from the music, fans can catch surf legends catch waves between the two main stages for a surf contest. Surfers include Balaram Stack, reigning champ Cam Richards, Sam Hammer, Cassidy McClain, Rob Kelly, Pat Schmidt, Mike Gleason, Tom Ihnken, Jamie DeWitt, Logan Kamen, Cole Deveney and Audrey Iglay.

Additionally, art installations will be located at Stoke Henge, located in the sand just off the boardwalk. Festivalgoers can look forward to viewings from visual artist Pork Chop, Ocean County-based muralists and artists Jasen Mack and Tim Sramowicz, and legendary surf photographer Dick “Mez” Meseroll.

Single-day, two-day, GA+, and VIP tickets will be available for presale starting Thursday, March 7 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can sign up for a presale code via the festival’s official website. Additionally, festivalgoers can shop for passes and compare prices at secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See the Sea.Hear.Now full festival lineup below: