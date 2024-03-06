The stage adaptation of the classic film “Death Becomes Her“ has announced its complete cast. Set to begin previews on April 30 at Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre, the musical is slated to take on a fresh perspective of the beloved story.

“Death Becomes Her” follows the story of Madeline Ashton, a renowned actress, and Helen Sharp, a struggling author, whose rivalry takes a supernatural turn when they encounter Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a life-altering secret. As they grapple with newfound youth and beauty, old grudges resurface, setting the stage for a tale of revenge and redemption.

| RELATED: ‘Spamalot’ Announces Broadway Closing Date |

Leading the cast are the dynamic duo Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard, reprising their roles from the successful April 2023 reading. Hilty and Simard take on the roles of the characters of Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp.

Joining them on stage are Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Ernest Menville and Grammy winner Michelle Williams portraying Viola Van Horn. The ensemble cast also includes Marija Abney, Sarita Colon, and Kaleigh Cronin.

Based on the 1992 film, the musical adaptation features a book by TV writer-producer Marco Pennette, with music and lyrics by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey and under the direction and choreography of Tony winner Christopher Gattelli.

For tickets and additional details, visit “Death Becomes Her’s” official website. To secure your tickets, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”