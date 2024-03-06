The Tony Award-winning musical comedy “Spamalot,” a Broadway revival, will officially close on the Main Stem on April 7.

“Spamalot,” which opened at the St. James Theatre on November 16, 2023, would have played 17 previews and 164 regular performances at the time of closing. Fans of the show are in luck, however, as a “Spamalot” national tour is set to kick-off in fall 2025.

“I am so proud of the entire cast, creative team, musicians and crew for their hard work and for delivering the highest level of joy and laughter back on Broadway when we need this more than ever,” producer Jeffrey Finn said in a statement.

The production, based on the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” follows King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table on their quest for the Holy Grail. The Josh Rhodes-directed play features a book by Eric Idle and a score by Idle and John Du Prez, with Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart in the leading role.

Tickets for "Spamalot" are currently available for the final month of shows via the production's official website.